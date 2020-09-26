Daimler to grow dealer network by 10 percent in 2020: 250+ outlets by year-end

According to the company, the extra touchpoints will improve the company’s reach in the Golden Quadrilateral, cutting down the distance between dealerships from 160 km to 120 km.

Sep 26, 2020

 

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the maker of BharatBenz trucks and buses, is planning to grow its dealer network by 10%, targeting to exceed 250 outlets by the end of 2020. The extra touchpoints will improve the company’s reach in the Golden Quadrilateral, cutting down the distance between dealerships from 160 km to 120 km. Rajaram Krishnamurthy, VP, marketing & sales, said, “We are steadily expanding our dealer network to ensure all customers have easy access to our products and services, no matter where in India they do business.

That’s a commitment we made to BharatBenz buyers, and we’ll continue to honour it.”  CEO & MD Satyakam Arya said: “The number of BharatBenz owners grows every day and we are proud to grow with them.”

