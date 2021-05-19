Daimler opens VRC to reduce time, cost for CV testing & development

DICV’s manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spreads over 400 acre, including a highly modern test track, and is home to the company’s headquarters, R&D, and training operations.

By:May 19, 2021 9:33 AM

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, on Tuesday announced the opening of a virtual reality centre (VRC), claiming that it would significantly reduce time and cost for commercial vehicle (CV) testing and development.

The VRC, which allows operators to virtually perform serviceability and accessibility checks using a digital model accessed via 3D goggles and navigational joysticks, has the potential to transform both R&D and vehicle servicing procedures, as it reduces the need for custom-built tools, prototype vehicles, and service bays.

The VRC houses a 3D Barco projector, a power wall, advanced real-time tracking cameras, 3D head movement tracker goggles, and virtual reality software capable of seamlessly interacting with the vehicle design via navigational joysticks.

Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, DICV, said: “The VRC has the potential to make CV servicing and R&D considerably faster, more comprehensive, and more cost-effective. We are excited to pass these benefits on to our customers in the form of affordable, high-tech, high-quality products and services.”

Another benefit of using virtual reality is the opportunities it offers for remote collaboration. Without the need for a physical model and workspace, DICV is able to share the digital models with Daimler Truck colleagues around the world. The teams can access the same model simultaneously to exchange opinions and advice in real-time, even if they are oceans away from each other. In today’s world of travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines, these benefits are incalculable.

Arya said: “Before it goes to market, each new model must be evaluated based on how easy it is to service and maintain. The standard process is to develop a prototype version of the vehicle and then test how service technicians can access its parts and perform repairs. This process is repeated multiple times until the vehicle is fit to be mass-produced. The VRC will allow us to replace many of those prototype-building iterations with virtual modelling and testing. It will speed up the development process and free up resources for further enhancing our portfolio.”

DICV’s manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spreads over 400 acre, including a highly modern test track, and is home to the company’s headquarters, R&D, and training operations. It also manufactures for Daimler Trucks’ brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz, and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 60 markets in the Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the West Asia. DICV represents an overall investment of more than Rs 9,560 crore.

This is another example of DICV benefitting from the global resources held by its parent company, Daimler Truck AG. We have access to over a century of technological expertise in CV manufacturing and collaborate with experts working in more than 35 locations around the world. This global heritage, combined with our proud Indian roots, gives us an unbeatable advantage,” Arya added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range

Maruti Suzuki, Zydus opens hospital in Gujarat: Initial start as a 50-bed Covid facility

Maruti Suzuki, Zydus opens hospital in Gujarat: Initial start as a 50-bed Covid facility

Consider including Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs under FAME II: Delhi High Court to DHI

Consider including Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs under FAME II: Delhi High Court to DHI

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased: Gets rear-wheel drive, 374hp engine

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased: Gets rear-wheel drive, 374hp engine

Lamborghini model range to be electrified by 2024: 1st fully-electric Lambo to follow

Lamborghini model range to be electrified by 2024: 1st fully-electric Lambo to follow

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen launched: Here's what's special!

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen launched: Here's what's special!

Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

Covid-19 effect: KTM India extends service, warranty period till July 31, 2021

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief measures

MBRDI helps procure 110 oxygen concentrators as part of Covid-19 relief measures

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Noida's first drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre now open: All you need to know

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Okinawa's new electric scooter plant to roll out a million units a year

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Hero MotoCorp extends free service, warranty by 60 days amid Covid-19 second wave: All details

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Steelbird International reports 26% growth in FY21: Road to recovery, challenges explained!  

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Wireless EV charging while driving: Cornell University research holds promise

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

Apollo Tyres accredited with ISO 17025 for track tests: What it means

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

TVS Ntorq clocks 1 lakh unit sales globally: Top 5 features that make it a worthy buy

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Eurogrip brand launched in Europe: Bee Connect scooter tyres to be available in 40 sizes

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th

Honda's Joan Barreda wins Andalucía Rally: Sherco TVS, Hero Motorsports finish 2nd & 4th