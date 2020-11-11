Daimler opens global centre in Chennai for shared services business

Since launching its service export business in 2012, DICV has delivered end-to-end solutions to more than 10 countries, including Germany, Japan and the USA. The global capability centre was opened to meet the growing global demand for India-based services.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler, Germany, on Tuesday announced it has opened a global capability centre at Perungudi in Chennai. Covering almost 20,000 sq ft and seating up to 165 people, the facility is designed to house the company’s ‘shared services’ business stream. Shared services refer to the various services DICV exports to Daimler entities around the world, including R&D, IT, cost engineering, supplier and quality management, human resources and customer service. Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, DICV, said, “With the rapid growth of our shared services revenue stream, we are substantially increasing our significance in providing a broad portfolio of services to the international Daimler network and beyond. With our new centre, we look forward to attracting the best possible local talent and continuing to make for the world.”

Since launching its service export business in 2012, DICV has delivered end-to-end solutions to more than 10 countries, including Germany, Japan and the USA. The global capability centre was opened to meet the growing global demand for India-based services. DICV is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the Indian market and the only Daimler entity worldwide with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz.

DICV produces and sells in India 9 to 55 tonne trucks as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches and bus chassis. DICV’s manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai, spread over 400 acres, includes a modern test track and is home to the company’s headquarters, R&D and training operations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.