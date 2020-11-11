Daimler opens global centre in Chennai for shared services business

Since launching its service export business in 2012, DICV has delivered end-to-end solutions to more than 10 countries, including Germany, Japan and the USA. The global capability centre was opened to meet the growing global demand for India-based services. 

By:November 11, 2020 10:12 AM

 

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler, Germany, on Tuesday announced it has opened a global capability centre at Perungudi in Chennai. Covering almost 20,000 sq ft and seating up to 165 people, the facility is designed to house the company’s ‘shared services’ business stream. Shared services refer to the various services DICV exports to Daimler entities around the world, including R&D, IT, cost engineering, supplier and quality management, human resources and customer service. Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, DICV, said, “With the rapid growth of our shared services revenue stream, we are substantially increasing our significance in providing a broad portfolio of services to the international Daimler network and beyond. With our new centre, we look forward to attracting the best possible local talent and continuing to make for the world.”

Since launching its service export business in 2012, DICV has delivered end-to-end solutions to more than 10 countries, including Germany, Japan and the USA. The global capability centre was opened to meet the growing global demand for India-based services. DICV is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the Indian market and the only Daimler entity worldwide with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz.

DICV produces and sells in India 9 to 55 tonne trucks as well as BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches and bus chassis. DICV’s manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai, spread over 400 acres, includes a modern test track and is home to the company’s headquarters, R&D and training operations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Land Rover Discovery facelift revealed: Mild-hybrid engines, new touchscreen infotainment and more

Land Rover Discovery facelift revealed: Mild-hybrid engines, new touchscreen infotainment and more

Now fly like a Batman! World's first all-electric wingsuit by BMW lets you do 300 kmph

Now fly like a Batman! World's first all-electric wingsuit by BMW lets you do 300 kmph

Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor

Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor

Audi A6, Q8 and other model prices to be increased by this much from January 1, 2021

Audi A6, Q8 and other model prices to be increased by this much from January 1, 2021

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Bajaj Pulsar 220F price hiked by a huge 6 percent: Hero Xtreme 200S rival now costs this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F price hiked by a huge 6 percent: Hero Xtreme 200S rival now costs this much

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much