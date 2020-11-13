Daimler opens 10 new touchpoints for BharatBenz vehicles

DICV is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the Indian market and the only Daimler entity worldwide with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. The BharatBenz brand was launched in September 2012 with the introduction of its heavy-duty haulage trucks.

By:November 13, 2020 10:57 AM

 

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV),  the wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, Germany, on Thursday inaugurated 10 new touchpoints for its BharatBenz commercial vehicles in tier II and tier III cities spread across northern, southern and western regions of the country. Together, the new facilities will add around 3 lakh sq ft of workshop space, including more than 40 mechanical bays. This increases the network’s monthly service capacity to over 40,000 vehicles a month and significantly improves the brand’s reach in regional areas.

Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, DICV, said, “As our made-for-India brand BharatBenz reaches new heights, we continue to invest in the future. The 10 new touchpoints we open today reflect our commitment to our customers and our confidence in the growth of the local CV market.” In September, DICV announced plans to grow their BharatBenz dealer network by 10%, exceeding 250 outlets by the end of 2020. With the opening of these new touchpoints, the company moves a step closer to its goal of cutting distance between dealerships from 160 km to 120 km. In some regions, such as Kerala, the distance between touchpoints has been reduced to 70 km.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, VP, marketing, sales, and customer services, DICV, said, “Our growing pan-India network is now even more robust. These touchpoints are located on leading national and state highways, improving our coverage of the golden quadrilateral. Each facility is equipped with skilled manpower, diagnostics tools, spare parts and a mobile service van to proactively attend breakdowns. BharatBenz customers can now enjoy even greater peace of mind.”

DICV is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in the Indian market and the only Daimler entity worldwide with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. The BharatBenz brand was launched in September 2012 with the introduction of its heavy-duty haulage trucks. The portfolio since then has been expanded with the launch of medium-duty haulage trucks (2013), construction & mining trucks and tractors (2014), and buses (2015).  Within eight years of the market launch, BharatBenz has already produced over one lakh vehicles.

