Daimler India exports over 35,000 commercial vehicles, 150 million parts

India is the fifth most important market for Daimler trucks, with DICV serving not only the growing domestic demand but also more than 50 export destinations across the globe including markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler AG of Germany, has reached another milestone with over 35,000 commercial vehicles and 150 million parts having been exported since the start of its export operation in 2013. The company also added Malaysia as a new CKD market. CKD (completely knocked down) vehicles are exported in parts and then assembled locally – DICV already exports these to Kenya, South Africa, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, DICV, said: “With this milestone of 150 million parts exported and the addition of a new CKD market, DICV once again validates India’s ‘make for the world’ campaign. It’s a win-win solution, our global Daimler network receives quality Indian parts, and our Indian supplier community gains access to Daimler’s global supply chains. By shipping more and more Indian-made products to an increasing number of overseas markets, DICV is helping India become an international manufacturing hub.”

India is the fifth most important market for Daimler trucks, with DICV serving not only the growing domestic demand but also more than 50 export destinations across the globe including markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Since the start of its export operation in 2013, DICV has exported more than 32,000 trucks and 3,500 buses. Shrikumar V Unnithan, DICV’s head of international business & beyond trucks, said: “International business is one of DICV’s key strategic pillars for long-term growth. We will continue to make more products and parts here in India with the help of our 350 plus local suppliers, and then export them to the world with one global quality standard.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.