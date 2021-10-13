Daimler India CV unveils luxury caravan for Kerala Tourism’s ‘Keravan Kerala’

The BharatBenz caravan is equipped with a spacious lounge area and modern amenities like recliner seats and a television. The kitchen area is furnished with all the necessary appliances like a refrigerator, microwave, etc.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the makers of BharatBenz Trucks and Buses, recently took the wraps off its ready-for-road BharatBenz caravan in association with Autobahn Trucking Dealership and JCBL Group, to support the Kerala Tourism Department’s latest initiative ‘Keravan Kerala’. Built on BharatBenz 1017 chassis, the caravan will be available in two configurations, customized to accommodate two-four travellers.

The caravan comes equipped with a spacious lounge area and modern amenities like recliner seats and a television. The kitchen area is furnished with all the necessary appliances like a refrigerator, microwave, induction cooktop, and custom-built storage for tableware to ensure they stay in place while the caravan is in motion. It is fully air-conditioned and gets double bunk beds in the bedroom and a restroom with a shower.

The BharatBenz 1017 platform boasts a comfortable ride with its parabolic suspension. It gets a BSVI engine that claims best-in-class fuel-efficiency and low maintenance. The bus chassis are produced at DICV’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Oragadam.

“The pandemic has fundamentally transformed the trend and approach to our travel habits. Travelers are now expecting new-age smart solutions and our BharatBenz chassis is perfectly suited for this application. The ‘Keravan Caravan’ epitomizes absolute luxury and unparalleled comfort. We are thrilled to witness the gradual revival of the tourism industry and welcome the new investor-friendly tourism policy,” Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, DICV, said.

