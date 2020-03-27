Daimler India Commercial Vehicles clears all BS4 stock: All BharatBenz trucks and buses now BS6 compliant

Daimler India has announced that it has cleared its factory of all BS4 stock and moving forward all BharatBenz models will be 100% BS6 compliant.

By:Published: March 27, 2020 2:45:10 PM

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced that it has been able to clear all stocks of BS4 vehicles with no vehicles left at its factory in Chennai. Only a handful of dealers currently have BS4 vehicle stock nationwide. Despite the ongoing slump in the automotive industry as well as the CV industry, along with the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to the nationwide lockdown, DICV has been able to clear its BS4 stock at its factory.

DIC is the first commercial vehicle maker in India who has been BS6 certified with the OM900 engine in July 2019. The engine received its homologation certificate for its heavy-duty tractor-trailer model, 5528TT. Subsequently, DICV started series production of the BS6 complaint OM926 and the MD2 Box after-treatment systems.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said; “As we approach the March 31 deadline, we have less than a handful of BSIV trucks left at our dealerships. Like our customers and the rest of the Indian public, we are looking forward to moving into the next stage of our future – BSVI,”

Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles stated “From the beginning, we fully believed in the necessity of BSVI as a way of creating a greener future for India. This made us proactive in developing BSVI technology so we could discontinue BSIV as quickly as possible. Rather than continuing to sell these higher-emission vehicles until the last day, we instead prioritized the environment. We are pleased to announce that our efforts have paid off and DICV once again leads the transition to a new emissions norm.”

In January 2020, DICV showcased its all-new range of BharatBenz commercial vehicles. They include medium and heavy-duty trucks which are all BS6 compliant. The automaker claims these vehicles offer improved fuel economy, safety and connectivity.

