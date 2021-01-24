COVID-19 vaccine transportation: Tata Motors offers its range of refrigerated trucks

Tata Motors has tied up with leading reefer (refrigerated load body) manufacturers of the country, furthering its preparation of offering ready-to-use reefers and insulated vaccine vans.

January 24, 2021
Tata Motors commercial vehicle for vaccine transportation

Tata Motors has announced that its range of refrigerated trucks will be available for transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine countrywide. The manufacturer offers a wide range of trucks for end-to-end transportation of the vaccine. These vaccine trucks and vans are available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for purchase. Tata Motors states that the new range of vehicles has been designed and engineered as per the temperature, volume, and weight requirements.

The vehicles are available in a variety of capacities and tonnage points to suit diverse needs, with 20 and 32 cuM refrigerated trucks in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) and Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV) segments, respectively, with the availability of insulated vans in the ICV and MCV segments. Insulated vaccine vans in the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) and Pick-up (PU) range are also on offer, to facilitate last-mile and for rural transportation of vaccines.

Also read: Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained

Tata Motors is pleased to extend support as the nation readies to roll out the first phase of the vaccination, contributing to the safe and speedy distribution of vaccines across the country. By staying mindful of government regulations and vaccination manufacturer needs, Tata Motors’ range of superior products endeavours to contribute towards the vision of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

Over the years, Tata Motors has sold a substantial number of reefers to various cold chain customers, primarily constituting pharma companies. Combined with their specialised focus on applications concerning vaccine distribution, these vehicles promise to offer higher uptime, quicker turnaround time, and minimal maintenance and operation costs. They are equipped with the ‘Fleet Edge’ telematics system that enables their owners to manage their fleets effectively.

