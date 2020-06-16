Covid-19 Relief: BS6 Mahindra Supro Ambulance launched at a price of Rs 6.94 lakh amid lockdown

The first batch of 12 Mahindra Supro ambulances, that are available in two variants namely LX and ZX, has been manufactured exclusively for the Maharashtra government to meet requirements for ambulances in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) Supro range currently comprises nine vehicles.

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of BS6-compliant ambulance ‘Supro’ in two variants amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has led to a rise in demand for such vehicles. The Supro has been developed in-house on the company’s popular Supro van platform and is priced at Rs 6.94 lakh, the company said in a release. The first batch of 12 ambulances, available in two variants namely LX and ZX, has been manufactured exclusively for the Maharashtra government to meet its requirements for ambulances in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) Supro range comprises nine vehicles, both in passenger and cargo categories. The launch of the Mahindra Supro ambulance to support medical care-takers to move people safely and in time is one more step by Mahindra to fight the pandemic, in addition to manufacturing of face shields, ventilators and sanitisers, said Veejay Nakra, CEO, automotive division at M&M.

Mutiple other Government organisations, non-governmental organisations and corporates have also shown active interest in procuring the Supro ambulance and the company is quickly ramping up the capacity to add to this growing demand, Nakra sad. “This is the most affordable solution fitted with all necessary equipment and complying with all norms, he added. The factory-fitted new ambulance has all the essential equipment onboard including a foldable stretcher-cum-trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher, along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors, and an announcement system. The Supro comes with a warranty of two years/60,000 kms, the company said.

