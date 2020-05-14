Covid-19 Pandemic: AIMTC seeks revival package for transporters amid lockdown

AIMTC is the apex body of transporters representing about 96 lakh truckers and other entities.

Transporters’ body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Thursday reiterated its demand for a rescue package for the sector amid coronavirus-induced lockdown and said supply of essential items could be hit if their problems are not addressed on an urgent basis by the government. AIMTC is the apex body of transporters representing about 96 lakh truckers and other entities.

“We asked for deferment of Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) with interest waiver, and extension of validity of statutory documents for this fiscal as per Minimum Rescue Package. There has been lot of expectations from the government’s relief package but all our hopes have been dashed,” AIMTC President Kulataran Singh Atwal told PTI. Atwal said they have sought immediate intervention from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“About 70 per cent of the transport sector is down and there is strong possibility that economic revival will take 7-8 months to get back on track,” Atwal said. The transporters’ body said the sector needs urgent support to survive as more than 20 crore people are directly and indirectly dependent on this sector.

“On May 15, Motor Insurance to the tune of Rs 60,000 stands to be paid upfront per truck on an average but transporters are reeling under huge financial crisis,” AIMTC Secretary General Naveen Gupta said. AIMTC has also demanded “issuing advisory to the State Government/ UTs for tax holiday for Motor Vehicle Tax/Road Tax /State Tax/Good Tax/ Token Tax/Passenger Tax for the FY 2020-21.

It has also demanded extension of validity of fitness, permit (all Types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document(s) whose extension of validity could not be processed due to lockdown and which have been expired since Feb 1, 2020 till the end of the current fiscal. The government has extended the validity of these documents till June 30 at present. “There is no revenue generation, no financial inflows as payments from parties are restrained and existing finance with the small operators as well as that of big operators is depleting fast,” it said. AIMTC also said that the government should certify cost per kilometer for various categories of commercial vehicles and advise the states to implement it so that fair freight is given to the service provider and anyone quoting below shall attract anti-competitive law.

