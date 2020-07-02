Covid-19 Fight: Force Motors supplies 1,000 ambulances to Andhra Pradesh govt

Force Motors manufactures and supplies a range of ready-to-use ambulances that comply with National Ambulance Code. The Traveller range of fully factory-built ambulances include the Type B ambulance that is a basic ambulance meant primarily for transport of patients who do not require any emergency treatment while in transit to the hospital.

By:Updated: Jul 02, 2020 10:22 AM

Force Motors has supplied one thousand ambulances to the Andhra Pradesh government. This includes 130 advanced and 282 basic life support ambulances and over 656 mobile medical units to upgrade the state’s healthcare infrastructure and reduce response time. The mobile medical units delivered to the Andhra Pradesh government are equipped with Covid-screening facilities. Prasan Firodia, MD, Force Motors, said the ongoing pandemic had suddenly highlighted the inadequacies in the healthcare system. “The local administrations and state governments are responding quickly by upgrading their public health delivery systems,” Firodia said. In view of the surge in cases, the authorities are going all out to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure. The state governments and local administrations are planning to have a mix of all types of ambulances, which can be deployed as the situation warrants, he added.

Force Motors manufactures and supplies a range of ready-to-use ambulances that comply with the required provisions of the recently introduced National Ambulance Code. The Traveller range of fully factory-built ambulances include the Type B ambulance. It is a basic ambulance meant primarily for transport of patients who do not require any emergency treatment while in transit to the hospital. The Type C basic life support ambulance is meant for transporting patients who require basic monitoring on the way to hospital and may require non-invasive airway management. The Type D or advanced life support ambulance is equipped to treat critical patients, requiring intensive monitoring and invasive airway management.

The advanced life support ambulances have inbuilt provision to mount life-saving equipment like defibrillator, transport ventilator, BP apparatus, scoop stretcher and spine board. Force Motors also supplies mobile medical units that can function as primary health centres in the remote locations.

Latest Auto News

