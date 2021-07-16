Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Conti Bharosa also covers the second life of tyres by warranting against any manufacturing defects after the first retread for tyres used in normal load applications.

By:Updated: Jul 16, 2021 5:16 PM
Representational image

 

Continental Tires has launched ‘Conti Bharosa’ warranty program that offers a 5-year warranty policy for truck and bus tyres. The company says that the said program also covers the first retread for normal load applications. The Conti Bharosa program by Continental Tires offers warranty coverage against any manufacturing defects for a period of five years against the coverage of two to three years that has been provided by the tyre manufacturers in India traditionally. Moreover, Conti Bharosa also covers the second life of tyres by warranting against any manufacturing defects after the first retread for tyres used in normal load applications.

Also Read Apollo ActiGrip F6/R6 Tyres Review: Lesser-priced option for Royal Enfield Himalayan but worth it?

Retreading is a common industry practice globally and is fast catching up in India too. The practice of retreading can potentially save over 50 percent of the cost of a new tyre, however, the same is often ignored in traditional warranty programs, Continental Tires says. By offering a casing warranty even after the first retread, Continental believes that it is demonstrating its confidence in its casing strength and durability.

Speaking on the program, Claude d’Gama Rose, Managing Director, Continental Tires India said that through Conti Bharosa, Continental Tires offers peace of mind to all its customers and the 5-year warranty policy, which covers first retread for tyres used in normal load applications, enforces the reliability and superior quality of Continental products. He further stated that the additional features of the program also offer support to the consumers, by increasing the average lifespan of tyres and ensuring more safety on the road.

Shantanu Roy, Head Sales & Marketing Commercial Vehicle Tyres said that commercial vehicles in India typically cover thousands of kilometers in a day and hence, tyres are crucial to the driver and other vehicles’ safety on the road. He said that in these trying times, Conti Bharosa reinforces the company’s strong commitment to fleet owners and operators by offering support beyond the traditional lifespan and thus maximizing safety and profitability for fleets.

