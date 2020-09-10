Continental launches new all-wheel CV tyre range: Promises improved efficiency & re-treadability

The 10.00R20 Hybrid CHA2 offers better tyre mileage, chipping resistance, and optimises fuel efficiency, in addition to having robust casing and re-treadability

By:September 10, 2020 2:22 PM

continental commercial vehicle tyres

Continental has launched a new range of tyres for commercial vehicles, the 10.00R20 Hybrid CHA2 (Conti Highway All Wheel). With the newly launched all-wheel tyre, Continental promises high mileage, re-treadability, and low cut-chip damage, adding that the tyre is designed and developed to suit both goods and people segment on Indian roads.

The 10.00R20 HYBRID CHA2 tyre is developed to withstand high endurance in the most trying road conditions and driving surfaces. The highly durable tyre is designed to ensure minimum stone trapping, and better-wet traction, among others, Claude d’Gama Rose, Head of Tires Business, Continental India, said.

The Indian CV market is highly receptive to fleet operational efficiency, clocking maximum uptime to secure quick returns. With this given precondition, tyres become a vital part of contributing to overall vehicle performance. And our product complements this prerequisite and achieves a significantly lower cost per km, he added.

Also read: Continental to produce generation-6 tyres in India: Launches new UltraContact & ComfortContact tyres

An all-wheel-tyre means the owner has the advantage to rotate the tyres on different axles as a maintenance practice by the fleet. Further, the new cap compound used in the tyres enhances the tread mileage on Indian roads while ensuring a cooler running base and optimal endurance performance.

In addition to the enhanced tread mileage, the new cap compound also helps in resisting the cut-chip damage for regional applications. The tire also features a textile reinforced bead that ensures durability at higher speeds, along with new siping technology, which gives the benefit of stone ejection in the tyre.

