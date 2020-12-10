Continental expands localisation in India: Increases production capacity at Modipuram plant

Continental's truck tyre plant at Modipuram plant aims to become carbon neutral by 2030 and a zero liquid discharge company by 2021.

Continental has announced the expansion of its truck tyres production capacity at the Modipuram plant in Uttar Pradesh. The capacity expansion initiative will be completed in the next 18 months, further increasing the product range for 20” and 22.5” along with the existing other range of Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) tyres produced at the plant. This expansion will enable increased export volumes to the APAC region, favorably impacting Continental’s production cost and profitability.

Industry 4.0 and Sustainability

The tyres plant has been gradually adopting Industry 4.0 practices by deploying automation and enabling data exchange in the manufacturing area. Some of the activities include real-time online process analysis, traceability, validation, and inventory management for monitoring end-to-end processes. The highly robust supply chain and benchmarking quality standards ensure that quality products are delivered to customers without disruptions.

The plant is also equipped with fully automatic – fast lane tyre building machines, chemical dosing systems, tyre dimension studies, and tire simulation studies for development. The plant utilises different software for forces optimisation in tyes to better uniformity and uniform wear structured process for customer complaint handling.

Industry 4.0 also emphasises the plant’s sustainability goals. The Modipuram plant has been consciously taking steps in adopting sustainable energy sources, alternative fuels, and treating hazardous waste through an authorised waste management process. The plant aims to become carbon neutral by 2030 and become a zero liquid discharge company by 2021.

Continental’s offerings, both in commercial and passenger, has expanded in terms of product, size, and pattern. We have scaled up our production capabilities to serve domestic and export demand, coming from ASEAN, APAC, and select regions in South America, Claude d’Gama Rose, Head of Tires Business, Continental India, said.

