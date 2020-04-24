China’s BYD and Japan’s Hino join hands for electric commercial vehicles

Both Hino, as well as BYD, are well known in the commercial vehicle space and this alliance will definitely help the companies achieve a sustainable future.

By:Updated: April 24, 2020 5:32:39 PM

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese company BYD has forged an alliance for the commercial battery electric vehicles. This is a great sign of things to come as BYD is already known for its electric commercial vehicles. Hino, a part of the Toyota Group is also venturing into electrification of its commercial range. Both companies will collaborate for the development of these BEVs. To promote the use of BEVs in the commercial space, Hino and BYD will cooperate in retail and other related business.

While there aren’t many details at the moment on the deal, we expect both the companies to just provide each other with relevant technology. There might not be a Hino-BYD badged vehicle or even cross-badging happening. BYD is one of the largest electric vehicle maker in the world while Hino, with the virtue of being a Toyota, is much respected.

With this partnership agreement, Wang Jie, BYD vice president and CEO of commercial vehicle division, stated that 

BYD Commercial Vehicle and Hino Motors has been committed to technology innovation and global promotion of commercial vehicle electrification. The cooperation between the Chinese and Japanese companies will benefit the development of commercial vehicle electrification by introducing leading technology and rich experience, which will accelerate the global adoption of pure electric commercial vehicles.

Hino’s director and senior managing officer Taketo Nakane said, 

We are pleased with this collaboration aiming to realize commercial BEVs that are truly beneficial to customers both practically and economically. By bringing together BYD's achievement in BEV development and Hino's electrification technology and reliability built over years of experience in developing hybrid vehicles, we will develop the best-fit commercial BEV products for consumer in working towards swift market introduction.

Does this affect the Indian market where BYD is present? From what we hear, the immediate effect won’t be felt. However, in the long term, it is possible that we might get better range from BYD commercial vehicles.

