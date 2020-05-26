BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

In India, there is one quadricycle that is available in the showrooms and that is the Bajaj Qute - both in petrol and CNG powertrains.

By:Published: May 26, 2020 4:43:32 PM

The term quadricycles is often misunderstood. First up, quadricycles aren’t cycles with four wheels. Instead they are quite closer to being cars. In 2018, after a long-fought battle in which Bajaj Auto was at the forefront, the Indian government finally brought in the quadricycle category. The quadricycle is one wherein the vehicle is almost the same size as a 3-wheeler rickshaw but then has four tyres at four corners of the chassis. The length, width and height of this category of vehicles cannot be more than three-metre, 1.5-metre and 2.5-metre respectively. Both private as well as commercial operators can use it. However, till now there was no clarity on whether these also have to be BS6. In a recent statement issued by the GoI, the quadricycles or L7 category vehicles also have to be BS6-compliant.

Also Read Bajaj Qute review

At present, in India there is only the Bajaj Qute that was commercially available. The Qute used to come with a 220cc, single-cylinder, DTS-i engine. One can also order it with a CNG engine. However, one cannot have both petrol and CNG in one Qute vehicle. In the petrol guise, the engine makes 13hp and 18.9Nm while with the CNG, it produces 10hp and 16Nm. There is a 5-speed sequential shift transmission on offer.

Top speed of the vehicle, as per the quadricycle norms, is capped at 70kmph. As for the Mahindra Atom, it was showcased at the Auto Expo. While powertrain details weren’t released by Mahindra, it did say that there will be 4G connectivity and the Atom will be an electric-only model. So, the BS6 emission regulation will not affect the vehicle. It will be made at the company’s Bengaluru plant. Given that it was supposed to be launched in the third quarter of this year, the plan could be delayed. The coronavirus has put a stop on many a plan and we believe the Atom launch will be delayed as well.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

All three Maruti Suzuki plants resume operations: Production to begin at Gujarat plant today

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'

Vettel's Ferrari replacement Carlos Sainz Jr wants to say 'goodbye to McLaren on a high'

This artist's impression of the Tata Blackbird SUV is enticing: Creta rival specs, features speculated

This artist's impression of the Tata Blackbird SUV is enticing: Creta rival specs, features speculated

Video: Bear tries to enter a Mercedes but the ending is guaranteed laughter

Video: Bear tries to enter a Mercedes but the ending is guaranteed laughter

Bounce restarts operations: Sanitised scooters available with these rental plans

Bounce restarts operations: Sanitised scooters available with these rental plans