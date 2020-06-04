Ashok Leyland launches BS6 AVTR: India’s 1st modular truck platform with complete customisation

Ashok Leyland AVTR modular truck platform will allow customers to configure their trucks based on their business needs and specific usage with up to 6 lakh possible combinations available.

Ashok Leyland today announced the launch of its range of modular trucks AVTR with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology. The AVTR lineup is based on India’s first modular truck platform that offers complete customisation. The modular platform is a first of its kind in the Indian CV industry with multiple options of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform for the entire range of Rigid Trucks, Tippers and Tractors in the 18.5T to 55T category. Platform modularity means customers can configure vehicles according to their business needs and specific applications.

The flagship company of the Hinduja Group, Ashoka Leyland states that a modular platform truck lineup would mean faster turnaround along with better market coverage. The manufacturer also highlights that the modular platform also provides improved safety and better comfort for drivers, higher reliability and enhanced durability. The AVTR lineup is also supported by the next Gen i-alert fleet management system for remote support and diagnostics.

Ashok Leyland AVTR trucks can offer up to 6 lakh unique truck configurations. The truck platform has been tested for over 60 lakh km and through 30,000 hours of system testing as well. The tests were also carried out cold weather and high-altitude testing.

Ashok Leyland clarifies that the AVTR modular trucks will be built in left- and right-hand drive configurations to allow access to global markets helping the company expand its reach worldwide. In India, the manufacturer has achieved a 7X growth in its network in the past decade and now has up to 3000 touchpoints. The company aims to set up one touchpoint every 50 km eventually.

With the launch of AVTR, Ashok Leyland has achieved the dual challenge of meeting the BS-VI norms and the development of a whole new platform. AVTR has the potential to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer’s specific requirement, in a very short time, Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said.

The customers will have the opportunity to customise their truck as per their specific application based on load, terrain, application and operational requirements. We have been seeding some of the vehicles from the AVTR range, with our select customers and the feedback has been very encouraging. Early reports from these customers suggest we have successfully helped them improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost, Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said.

