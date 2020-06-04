Ashok Leyland launches BS6 AVTR: India’s 1st modular truck platform with complete customisation

Ashok Leyland AVTR modular truck platform will allow customers to configure their trucks based on their business needs and specific usage with up to 6 lakh possible combinations available.

By:Updated: June 4, 2020 1:58:04 PM

ashok leyland avtr modular truck platform

Ashok Leyland today announced the launch of its range of modular trucks AVTR with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology. The AVTR lineup is based on India’s first modular truck platform that offers complete customisation. The modular platform is a first of its kind in the Indian CV industry with multiple options of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform for the entire range of Rigid Trucks, Tippers and Tractors in the 18.5T to 55T category. Platform modularity means customers can configure vehicles according to their business needs and specific applications.

The flagship company of the Hinduja Group, Ashoka Leyland states that a modular platform truck lineup would mean faster turnaround along with better market coverage. The manufacturer also highlights that the modular platform also provides improved safety and better comfort for drivers, higher reliability and enhanced durability. The AVTR lineup is also supported by the next Gen i-alert fleet management system for remote support and diagnostics.

Ashok Leyland AVTR trucks can offer up to 6 lakh unique truck configurations. The truck platform has been tested for over 60 lakh km and through 30,000 hours of system testing as well. The tests were also carried out cold weather and high-altitude testing.

Ashok Leyland clarifies that the AVTR modular trucks will be built in left- and right-hand drive configurations to allow access to global markets helping the company expand its reach worldwide. In India, the manufacturer has achieved a 7X growth in its network in the past decade and now has up to 3000 touchpoints. The company aims to set up one touchpoint every 50 km eventually.

Also read: India’s first all-electric heavy-duty 60-tonne truck by Infraprime Logistics is already in operation

With the launch of AVTR, Ashok Leyland has achieved the dual challenge of meeting the BS-VI norms and the development of a whole new platform. AVTR has the potential to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer’s specific requirement, in a very short time, Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said.

The customers will have the opportunity to customise their truck as per their specific application based on load, terrain, application and operational requirements. We have been seeding some of the vehicles from the AVTR range, with our select customers and the feedback has been very encouraging. Early reports from these customers suggest we have successfully helped them improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost, Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ashok Leyland launches BS6 AVTR: India's 1st modular truck platform with complete customisation

Ashok Leyland launches BS6 AVTR: India's 1st modular truck platform with complete customisation

Volkswagen India strengthens its used car business: Introduces Das WeltAuto 3.0

Volkswagen India strengthens its used car business: Introduces Das WeltAuto 3.0

Imagined! Ducati Diavel 1260 inspired all-electric Ather cruiser bike looks smashing

Imagined! Ducati Diavel 1260 inspired all-electric Ather cruiser bike looks smashing

IPLTech, Faradion team up for sodium-ion batteries for electric commercial vehicles in India

IPLTech, Faradion team up for sodium-ion batteries for electric commercial vehicles in India

Covid-19 Effect! Maruti Suzuki launches safety accessories starting at Rs 10: What all you can buy

Covid-19 Effect! Maruti Suzuki launches safety accessories starting at Rs 10: What all you can buy

TVS hikes prices of its scooters and bikes: Pay more for Ntorq 125, XL100 and others

TVS hikes prices of its scooters and bikes: Pay more for Ntorq 125, XL100 and others

2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover: New design, features, engines and more

2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover: New design, features, engines and more

Tables Turned! Bajaj Auto dethrones Hero MotoCorp as India's No.1 two-wheeler maker in lockdown

Tables Turned! Bajaj Auto dethrones Hero MotoCorp as India's No.1 two-wheeler maker in lockdown

TVS offers 'Buy now, Pay later' scheme with XL100: Details and validity explained

TVS offers 'Buy now, Pay later' scheme with XL100: Details and validity explained

Montesa Impala: Spanish motorcycle that time forgot but Moto Club Impala found three in Mumbai

Montesa Impala: Spanish motorcycle that time forgot but Moto Club Impala found three in Mumbai

Every 50th customer to get a free Hero Electric scooter: How to get yours

Every 50th customer to get a free Hero Electric scooter: How to get yours

F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown