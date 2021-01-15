Bridgestone V-Steel Mix M721 tyre launched: Claims 15 per cent extra life, higher fuel mileage

The general cargo segment will largely benefit from this tyre. Through the lower cost per kilometre and extra tyre life, savings are expected to be huge for the fleet owners.

Bridgestone today announced the launch of its new V-Steel Mix M721 tyre. The commercial vehicle tyre is available now at Bridgestone dealerships. While the price hasn’t been revealed yet, Bridgestone says that it will be 7-10 per cent higher than the other tyres it has. However, the brand mentions that while initial cost of acquiring the tyre may be higher, it helps the fleet owners save big time on other aspects. These come in the form of having a 15 per cent extra tyre life, low rolling resistance thereby contributing to fuel economy and cut chip. Reduction in cost per kilometre is also something that was an active part while designing the tyre. The general cargo, long haul as well as highway application is what this tyre is for. It is not for ready concrete mix tyres, or for tippers. The sizes are 10R 20 and 12R 20.

The Bridgestone V-Steel Mix M721 tyre is also designed for better retreadability. It has got dual nylon chaffer that strengthens the bead area to increase axle load. Bridgestone claims that it is the market leader from the last 12 years and that this tyre has been built with all of its market expertise. The brand aims to extend its segment leadership with the launch of this new tyre.

Parag Satpute, the MD of Bridgestone India said that the global mission of the company is to serve the society with superior quality. Their constant endeavour is to provide world class products and solutions to customers. Optimising costs is what the commercial vehicle segment is looking at and the new tyre will help immensely in this purpose. The general cargo segment will largely benefit from this tyre. Through the lower cost per kilometre and extra tyre life, savings are expected to be huge for the fleet owners.

