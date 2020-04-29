BharatBenz’s Make in India milestone: 1 lakh sales, 130 million+ parts exported globally

In addition to this, Daimler Buses has sold over 4,500 BharatBenz buses in India since operations started in the year 2015.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Daimler’s commercial vehicle subsidiary in India has announced a new ‘Make in India’ milestone during the first quarter of 2020. The company recently announced that within eight years of production that started in 2012, it has managed to sell over 1,00,000 medium and heavy-duty trucks in India. In addition to this, Daimler Buses has sold over 4,500 BharatBenz buses in India since operations started in the year 2015. Furthermore, since 2012, DICV has exported 30,000+ vehicles under the brands BharatBenz, MercedesBenz, Freightliner and FUSO to over 50 markets around the world. One of the biggest achievements by the company is that it has exported over 130 million parts to other plants within the production network of Daimler Trucks since the year 2014.

Commenting on the latest milestone achievement, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales commented that BharatBenz trucks are specifically designed for India and reaching 100K truck sales so soon shows how much the Indian customers appreciate Daimler’s quality and value. He also said that the company is very proud to celebrate this milestone and looks forward to many more.

Adding to this, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO said that DICV is real proof of the ‘Make In India’ concept and the company combines Daimler’s worldwide network and long history of engineering with India’s ingenuity and frugality. Arya says that is how the brand has exported over 13 crore parts from India to all over the world.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in India that is slated to lift on 3rd May as of now, numerous manufacturers had announced the suspension of operations at their production facilities. In recent days, however, the companies have started getting approvals to start production gradually. The latest example of this is Maruti Suzuki that has been allowed to start production with a limited number of employees at its Manesar and Gurugram plants.

