BharatBenz rolls out 1000th BS6 heavy duty truck: 1500 vehicles manufactured despite lockdown

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles currently exports to 50 countries globally. The company has exported as many as 30,000+ vehicles and 125 million parts, in sync with the Indian prime minister's ‘Make in India’ vision.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the rolling out of its 1000th BS-VI heavy-duty truck, one of over 1500 BS-VI compliant vehicles the company has manufactured in the last few months despite the ongoing lockdown. The 1000th unit was a 3523R model, which will be heading to one of the 235+ touchpoints in BharatBenz’s Indian network of dealerships. DICV states that while production has been a challenge for many manufacturers in the automotive industry in recent times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Daimler has remained on track.

The manufacturer further states that this success comes from over 80% localisation rate for BS-VI components.

In difficult times of a pandemic, DICV offered free vehicle checks and sanitization, along with free warranty extensions to its customers. DICV also tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to support stranded drivers with basic requirements such as secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter.

Daimler also conducted an intensive education and communication campaigns for its dealers, suppliers and employees. All major stakeholder groups were provided with health and safety manuals, instructional videos and web-based training.

“One of DICV’s core values is the belief that ‘We Progress Together’. We support our stakeholders through the hard times and we celebrate with them in good times. Today, we celebrate these new production milestones both with them and thanks to them,” DICV’s MD and CEO Satyakam Arya, said.

In May this year, Daimler signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu, under which it will invest Rs 2,277 crore to expand production of commercial vehicles at its Oragadam plant in Chennai.

The commercial vehicle arm by Daimler – BharatBenz was launched in India in the year 2012 and since then, DICV has sold over 1, 00,000 trucks and buses in the country and exported to international markets as well.

