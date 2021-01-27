BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

Since the start of BS-VI vehicle sales in April 2020, BharatBenz has almost doubled its market share and increased its network to 250 touchpoints across India.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) today introduced eight new products to its range of BharatBenz commercial vehicles that include six new trucks and two new buses. Since the start of BS-VI vehicle sales in April 2020, BharatBenz has almost doubled its market share and increased its network to 250 touchpoints across India. The company today unveiled six new trucks – BSafe Express (reefer truck for transportation of vaccines), 1917R, 4228R Tanker, 1015R+, 42T M-Cab, and 2828 Construction vehicle, along with two new BharatBenz buses will hit the road soon. These boast a wide-body 1017 variant with a seating capacity of up to 50, and the 1624 chassis available with a parabolic suspension. Additionally, the company has introduced the BSafe Pack, a range of features available across the entire portfolio.

“In today’s rapidly-changing environment, it is vital to meet the dynamic needs of society. With this in mind, we proudly introduce BharatBenz’s expanded new range with special covid-prevention features. Both new and current customers will be delighted by our updated portfolio offering the industry’s best TCO, as well as our new loyalty program designed to reward the customers for their trust placed in brand BharatBenz,” Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said.

BharatBenz Trucks: The 1917R is available in 20, 22, 24, and 31-foot load span options, which are ideal for a wide range of on-highway applications and great for freight movement for sectors like FMCG and e-commerce.

The 4228R features an M cab, granting it one of the longest loading spans for fully built trucks in its class. It has an overall loading span of 31 ft, suitable for parcel and container applications.

Additionally, a special variant of 4228R with a fully-built 34-kiloliter tanker has been designed with a wide range of safety features, making the vehicle a preferred choice for POL applications.

Also read: Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained

The 1015R+, an upgrade of BharatBenz’s 1015R, now has a stronger G85 gearbox for improved reliability and gradeability.

Meanwhile, BharatBenz’s 2828C is now available with 22 cubic meter loading capacity refreshed with Covid-protection features to cater to coal transportation. It comes with the longest wheelbase in its class.

BharatBenz Buses: The company introduced an all-new 1017 bus with a 50 seating capacity that is ideal for staff, school, and college. The additional capacity allows customers to maintain social distancing.

The next new category is the 1624 chassis that comes with a parabolic suspension, a high demand product from the mofussil bus customers, and also popular for staff and short intercity applications.

