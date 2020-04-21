BharatBenz extends warranty period by two months: Ties up with Hindustan Petroleum to help stranded drivers

Stranded drivers can dial the 24x7 toll-free number - 1800-120-380380 and can request for the basic support.

By:Published: April 21, 2020 4:49:34 PM

 

BharatBenz has just announced a warranty extension of two months including extended warranty repairs for its customers. The company has stated that all BharatBenz vehicles with Warranty / Extended Warranty expiring between 15th March 2020 and 15th May 2020 will now have an extra two months leeway. Moreover, for vehicles whose free service period is also expiring during the period from 15th March to 15th May, will also get a two-month extension. Not only this, but the company has also tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to support the stranded drivers. Drivers that are stranded can dial the 24×7 toll-free number – 1800-120-380380 and can request for the basic support. After this, BharatBenz collects information on the driver’s requirements, including secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter. The information is then passed on to the nearest HPCL team that contacts the driver and provides the required support.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales, BharatBenz says that the company has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting customers, especially in times when they require it the most. The company was one of the first to extend the service and warranty repairs period for customers during this crisis. The brand says that it is proud to tie up with HPCL to support the truck driver fraternity who may be away from their home location by providing support for their immediate basic requirements.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said that even during the lockdown, some of the BharatBenz customers are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. He says that the company, in order to support them decided to extend both service and warranty repairs by two months.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates. For the latest auto news, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coronavirus-led sales boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

Coronavirus-led sales boom for car, bike sales: Pleasant surprise for auto industry post Covid-19?

Most powerful motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh: KTM 250 Duke to Royal Enfield Himalayan to Gixxer SF 250

Most powerful motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh: KTM 250 Duke to Royal Enfield Himalayan to Gixxer SF 250

Best BS6 125cc scooters: Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq and more

Best BS6 125cc scooters: Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq and more

Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 heading to India soon: To rival Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

How Indian auto industry reacted to sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW India

How Indian auto industry reacted to sudden demise of Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW India

Coronavirus Pandemic: How Bahrain and other F1 tracks are helping fight COVID-19

Coronavirus Pandemic: How Bahrain and other F1 tracks are helping fight COVID-19

TVS Wego discontinued in India: This scooter will take its place

TVS Wego discontinued in India: This scooter will take its place

Ola Emergency service expanded to 15 cities for non-COVID medical trips during lockdown

Ola Emergency service expanded to 15 cities for non-COVID medical trips during lockdown

2020 BMW F 900 XR, S 1000 XR teased: Expected price, key highlights of these sports tourers!

2020 BMW F 900 XR, S 1000 XR teased: Expected price, key highlights of these sports tourers!

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol now more powerful: Takes the fight to BMW 3 Series

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol now more powerful: Takes the fight to BMW 3 Series

Video: Russian style of sanitization - Jet engines on military vehicles to spray disinfectants!

Video: Russian style of sanitization - Jet engines on military vehicles to spray disinfectants!

MotoGP: Alex Rins to race for Team Suzuki for 2021 and 2022 seasons

MotoGP: Alex Rins to race for Team Suzuki for 2021 and 2022 seasons

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT India launch soon: What to expect from improved Kawasaki Versys 650 rival!

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT India launch soon: What to expect from improved Kawasaki Versys 650 rival!

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 BS6 specifications out: Expected price, features

Suzuki Gixxer 250 and SF250 BS6 specifications out: Expected price, features

Video: Ferrari LaFerrari hits 372 kmph on a German highway

Video: Ferrari LaFerrari hits 372 kmph on a German highway

Indian EV industry to grow post COVID-19: Shift from public transport, fuel crisis to push demand

Indian EV industry to grow post COVID-19: Shift from public transport, fuel crisis to push demand

How carmakers, auto sector are helping fight COVID-19: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda and more

How carmakers, auto sector are helping fight COVID-19: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda and more

Electric car sales down by 5%: Indian EV industry sees steady growth in FY2019-20

Electric car sales down by 5%: Indian EV industry sees steady growth in FY2019-20

Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW Group India passes away: A glimpse at his incredible journey!

Rudratej Singh, President & CEO, BMW Group India passes away: A glimpse at his incredible journey!