BharatBenz extends warranty period by two months: Ties up with Hindustan Petroleum to help stranded drivers

Stranded drivers can dial the 24x7 toll-free number - 1800-120-380380 and can request for the basic support.

BharatBenz has just announced a warranty extension of two months including extended warranty repairs for its customers. The company has stated that all BharatBenz vehicles with Warranty / Extended Warranty expiring between 15th March 2020 and 15th May 2020 will now have an extra two months leeway. Moreover, for vehicles whose free service period is also expiring during the period from 15th March to 15th May, will also get a two-month extension. Not only this, but the company has also tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to support the stranded drivers. Drivers that are stranded can dial the 24×7 toll-free number – 1800-120-380380 and can request for the basic support. After this, BharatBenz collects information on the driver’s requirements, including secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter. The information is then passed on to the nearest HPCL team that contacts the driver and provides the required support.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing and Sales, BharatBenz says that the company has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting customers, especially in times when they require it the most. The company was one of the first to extend the service and warranty repairs period for customers during this crisis. The brand says that it is proud to tie up with HPCL to support the truck driver fraternity who may be away from their home location by providing support for their immediate basic requirements.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said that even during the lockdown, some of the BharatBenz customers are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. He says that the company, in order to support them decided to extend both service and warranty repairs by two months.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates. For the latest auto news, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.