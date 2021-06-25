BharatBenz equips buses with COVID-prevention features: Aims to revive demand for public buses

The bus comes with a UV-Filter and air circulation kit. The UV lamp kills up to 99.6% of airborne viruses while the air circulation system secures ventilation of fresh air from outside.

By:June 25, 2021 11:33 AM

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the introduction of ‘BSafe’ features in its fleet of public transport buses. The manufacturer states that these will be COVID-prevention measures to ensure safer public transport. The buses will come equipped with a range of features that help prevent the spread of infection, including hands-free doors, sanitisers and temperature sensors.

The new bus comes equipped with a pneumatic door and hands-free sanitiser, as well as a hands-free temperature sensor and foot-operated trash can. In case of a passenger boarding with a temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, an alert will be sent to the driver and a buzzer will sound. The bus entrance has also been furnished with disinfectant mats to clean viruses and dirt off the feet of the onboarding passengers.

The new BharatBenz bus comes with two seat cover options: one is an infection-proof cover that retains its anti-virus and anti-bacterial protection for up to 20 washes. The second is an easy-to-use disposable cover for passengers who want to avoid sitting on seats previously occupied and prefer a one-time use seat cover.

Also read: BharatBenz introduces eight new trucks & buses including refrigerated COVID-19 vaccine transporter

Furthermore, the bus comes with a UV-Filter and air circulation kit. The UV lamp kills up to 99.6% of airborne viruses while the air circulation system secures ventilation of fresh air from outside.

To help ensure the safety of the driver, a glass partition has been integrated between the driver’s cabin and the passenger cabin. The driver is also provided with a COVID safety kit which consists of N95 masks, disinfectant sprays, hand sanitisers and anti-bacterial wipes.

These vehicles address people’s apprehensions towards public transport by offering reassuring features in line with COVID safety and hygiene protocols. By equipping our products with ‘BSafe’ features such as hands-free doors, sanitizer and temperature sensors, we aim to revive the demand for passenger buses in India, Karl-Alexander Seidel, CEO and Head of Daimler Bus India at Daimler India Commercial Vehicle said.

