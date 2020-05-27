BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

The service facility is currently available for the states of Karnataka and Kerala.

BharatBenz after re-opening its factory and dealerships a few days ago, is now undertaking a sanitisation campaign for its customers. The company is conducting a 37-point free vehicle check-up in Karnataka and Kerala. Given that a majority of the buses and trucks have been stationary since the beginning of lockdown, it is imperative that such checks be done. That BharatBenz is doing it for free underlines the commitment of the company. The campaign started from yesterday and will continue till June 10, 2020. For the buses, the entire interior will be sanitised while for the trucks, only the cabin. BharatBenz says that the offer is for only once for a bus or truck. Moreover, there are plans to extend this to the rest of the nation, depending on the lockdown restrictions. This will most likely take place from June 1 – June 16, 2020.

Drivers are being given hygiene as well as health training tips by DICV. Moreover, online training of staff and salespersons are being conducted as well. More than 650 DICV trucks are claimed to have carried essential goods to different parts of India during the lockdown. The company had also recently introduced its BS-VI range of vehicles. These vehicles are not only less polluting but also more fuel-efficient. They also have a longer service interval. It was also said that the service costs will see a minor increase.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice president of marketing & sales and customer service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “BharatBenz has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting customers, especially in times when they require it the most. We were one of the first to extend the service and warranty repairs period during this crisis and now we support them with free vehicle checks and sanitisation. We will also provide training for drivers to help them safeguard themselves against infection.”

