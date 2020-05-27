BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

The service facility is currently available for the states of Karnataka and Kerala.

By:Updated: May 27, 2020 5:48:19 PM

BharatBenz after re-opening its factory and dealerships a few days ago, is now undertaking a sanitisation campaign for its customers. The company is conducting a 37-point free vehicle check-up in Karnataka and Kerala. Given that a majority of the buses and trucks have been stationary since the beginning of lockdown, it is imperative that such checks be done. That BharatBenz is doing it for free underlines the commitment of the company. The campaign started from yesterday and will continue till June 10, 2020. For the buses, the entire interior will be sanitised while for the trucks, only the cabin. BharatBenz says that the offer is for only once for a bus or truck. Moreover, there are plans to extend this to the rest of the nation, depending on the lockdown restrictions. This will most likely take place from June 1 – June 16, 2020.

Drivers are being given hygiene as well as health training tips by DICV. Moreover, online training of staff and salespersons are being conducted as well. More than 650 DICV trucks are claimed to have carried essential goods to different parts of India during the lockdown. The company had also recently introduced its BS-VI range of vehicles. These vehicles are not only less polluting but also more fuel-efficient. They also have a longer service interval. It was also said that the service costs will see a minor increase.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice president of marketing & sales and customer service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, “BharatBenz has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting customers, especially in times when they require it the most. We were one of the first to extend the service and warranty repairs period during this crisis and now we support them with free vehicle checks and sanitisation. We will also provide training for drivers to help them safeguard themselves against infection.”

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Ola Electric's Etergo AppScooter: Tesla of scooters with 240 km range and these great features

Ola Electric's Etergo AppScooter: Tesla of scooters with 240 km range and these great features

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon