Balan Engineering commercial vehicles launched: Introduces electric push-cart with 90km range

Bengaluru-based Balan Engineering has launched as many as six electric commercial vehicles. The start-up claims to make these commercial vehicles through association with reputed battery as well as motor makers in India. They also say that these electric vehicles will be very useful for the administration of each city. The products are also claimed to be worthy of being sent to export markets. After all, these have undergone certification as well as validation through road tests done in the Indian market. These EVs are currently made in Bengaluru wherein the monthly capacity is of 300-400 units. However, the brand has now received license to set up a new facility in Bagalkot, Karnataka. This factory will be completed in six-nine months from now and has received an investment of more than Rs 50 crore. Balan Engineering is also ready to take up contract manufacturing for certain OEMs; the talks of which are in the final stages now. The capacity of the factory in the initial phase will be about 25,000 vehicles per annum of all types. The expanded capacity will be more than 50,000 vehicles.

The new EVs launched include a push cart – Kamala for Rs 35,000-40,000, Fumigator for Rs 3 lakh, Sanitiser for Rs 2.5 lakh, E-garbage Swach Rath for Rs 1.75 lakh and the Cargo Loader for Rs 1.87 lakh. All these prices are excluding GST. Majority of these EVs run a 1.9kWh motor with a supporting 5.1kW Li-ion battery pack. A two-speed gearbox is also used here and the claimed range is 90km. A four-year warranty is applicable on the products – includes motor, controller, battery and gearbox.

Balakrishnan N, director, Balan Engineering Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have acquired 25 acres land for setting up the Manufacturing Facility at Bagalkot and the land development activities have been completed. We are awaiting financial closures to start the construction work. The investment is over Rs. 50 crores which will be done in two phases to set up the state of the art manufacturing plant.”

