Bajaj autorickshaw BS6 range launched: All-inclusive free services increased

Bajaj Auto has included three free services with all the BS6 three-wheelers and these include labour as well as an oil change.

Bajaj Auto has launched its entire three-wheeler range in BS6. The company says that it has adopted fuel injection for all the autorickshaws. 14 products from the range have undergone the transition. To start, Bajaj has the RE brand, Maxima and Maxima Cargo. The RE 4S vehicles are the ubiquitous rickshaws that you see around and will probably have been ferried too. These black and yellow autorickshaws have got a 236cc, dual spark plug engine that can run on LPG, CNG and petrol. There is no change in the power and torque numbers – 11.4hp/15.2Nm in LPG and 10.05hp/13.6Nm for CNG.

Bajaj has also got the Maxima range that can be used to ferry more passengers or school children. There is also the Cargo version, which as the name suggests, is used to haul goods. There is no word on the pricing but given how competitive this segment is, expect only a minor hike. Moreover, Bajaj has ensured that the range is now available across all showrooms in India. Piaggio though beat Bajaj to the deadline, converting its vehicles to BS6 way ahead of time. TVS is the only one left to join the fray from the big players.

If you think that there are no incentives on the BS4 stock, you’re wrong. Book the RE BS4 online and one can get up to Rs 2,000 off. Dealerships might offer a tad more to clear stock as well. Bajaj, for the BS6 vehicles is also offering three free services. These also include labour as well as oil changes.

For the passenger vehicle segment, Bajaj is yet to move its entire range of motorcycles to BS6. Only a select few models have been added to the BS6 department while the rest are still BS4. We expect Bajaj to send out press releases in the coming days for the same.

