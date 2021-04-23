Ashok Leyland to roll out first electric LCV by FY22-end under Switch Mobility

The vehicle will be launched under the banner of Switch Mobility Automotive, a subsidiary recently set up to spearhead the company’s EV strategy in India.

By:April 23, 2021 9:35 AM
Image used for reference

Hinduja flagship commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland is planning to roll out its first electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) by the end of the current financial year. The vehicle will be launched under the banner of Switch Mobility Automotive, a subsidiary recently set up to spearhead the company’s EV strategy in India.

Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland, said the company will co-develop the electric LCV with Switch Mobility Automotive and it will be sold under the Switch brand. Switch will take over the product development and marketing, and will hold the rights to the LCV EVs.

“[While] LCV EV buses and LCV EV trucks will grow faster, [the M& HCV market] may not go in the EV direction so early. LCV EV is one market which is likely to grow beyond 2025, because the battery prices are likely to fall by that time … The first LCV will be coming out of Switch Mobility by the end of the current fiscal,” he said.

He said for Ashok Leyland, the growing LCV business has successfully helped hedge cyclicality of the M& HCV business. The LCV business grew from 0% in FY11 to 51% in FY21. “In line with our aspiration, we have improved our capacity to meet market demand and have been clocking 6,000 units per month on an average. LCVs will continue to be a focus area for us and we are already working on bridging portfolio gaps with our modular range of products, which will enable us to look at international markets more aggressively.”

The company is planning to launch one LCV product every quarter going forward. Its LCV portfolio includes trucks Bada Dost, Dost and Partner, and the Mitr bus.

In FY21, Ashok Leyland sold 48,908 LCVs (including exports) as against 46,646 units in the previous year. Sales volume grew by 5% and market share went up by 2% as against industry de-growth of 17%. Seth said the company could achieve good sales volumes due to a spurt in demand from the e-commerce and FMCG sectors during the pandemic.

On the capacity utilisation in LCV production, he said the Hosur plant is operating at peak capacity due to increasing demand. The capacity could be increased in due course. He said exports is another focus area for the company, and Ashok Leyland will start shipping left-hand LCVs to overseas markets from August. The company had appointed seven distributors in Africa last year and will continue to expand the exports market further.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Benz GLA online bookings begin: BMW X1 rival India launch soon

Mercedes-Benz GLA online bookings begin: BMW X1 rival India launch soon

India to get world’s largest electric two-wheeler charging network by Ola

India to get world’s largest electric two-wheeler charging network by Ola

Uber offers 25,000 more free rides across 19 cities for COVID vaccinations

Uber offers 25,000 more free rides across 19 cities for COVID vaccinations

Watch: Hyundai, K-Pop stars BTS team up for World Earth Day video on hydrogen fuel

Watch: Hyundai, K-Pop stars BTS team up for World Earth Day video on hydrogen fuel

World Earth Day 2021: India's top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

World Earth Day 2021: India's top 5 greenest electric scooters based on GVR score

Tesla apologises after customer climbs on car's roof in protest at Shanghai Auto Show

Tesla apologises after customer climbs on car's roof in protest at Shanghai Auto Show

Why electric vehicle sales in India are low and it's not just charging infrastructure

Why electric vehicle sales in India are low and it's not just charging infrastructure

New Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition with 830hp is a purist's dream

New Ferrari 812 Superfast limited edition with 830hp is a purist's dream

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa teased again: India launch date confirmed!

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled: Gets level-2 autonomous driving, digital instrument panel

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

KTM 250 Duke customised as a scrambler & inspiration for unique electronic music

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan long-term video review: Mileage, maintenance, issues, solutions

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here's why

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Upto Rs 3 lakh discount on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500, Alturas: Car deals April 2021

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Suzuki extends MotoGP agreement for next five years

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp, Gogoro to launch new electric scooters and bikes in India

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

TVS iQube electric scooter total sales cross 1,000 units: Highest in March 2021

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Toyota's new BZ4X EV, the start of a battery vehicle onslaught: 15 models by 2025

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds

Maserati Levante hybrid unveiled: 240kmph top speed, 0-100kmph in 6 seconds