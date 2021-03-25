Ashok Leyland to induct e-buses for transporting staff: Aims to move closer to carbon-neutrality

In an effort to inch closer towards carbon-neutrality, Ashok Leyland has announced that it will be using e-Buses to transport their staff. The buses will be sourced from the company's UK subsidiary, Switch Mobility.

March 25, 2021
Ashok Leyland to use e-buses for transporting staff
Hinduja flagship commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland (ALL) on Wednesday announced it will induct electric buses in a phased manner, sourced from its UK subsidiary Switch Mobility, for the transportation of its employees.
This step follows the recent announcement of sourcing clean energy from Hinduja Renewables for its operations. Together, this will help the company further reduce its carbon footprint and move towards sustainable and socially responsible operations.
Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, ALL, said, “Climate change and emission-free mobility are need of the hour. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are constantly examining areas where we can move towards carbon-neutrality and promote sustainability. With the recent initiative of sourcing clean energy for the Ashok Leyland operations, we now move to emission-free transport.”
Building on Switch Mobility’s expertise and track record in electric bus design and manufacturing, the vehicles combine over a century of Indian and British engineering experience with technologies and innovation to create the lowest total cost of ownership for customers, ALL said in a release.

