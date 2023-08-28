Ashok Leyland Stallion undertakes landmark drive from Kanyakumari to Leh

Ashok Leyland embarked on a landmark journey to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas and the company’s 75th anniversary.

Ashok Leyland successfully completed the remarkable 4000km+ journey known as “Manzilka Safar” in the Stallion Truck at Leh. This expedition, spanning the entire length of India, commenced on July 26 from Kanyakumari to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas and the company’s 75th anniversary.

Ashok Leyland Stallion

Ashok Leyland Stallion has played a pivotal role in fortifying the Indian Army’s defence mobility and logistics. With an unparalleled presence, Ashok Leyland remains the chief supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army, with over 75,000 Stallion trucks in active duty.

These trucks manoeuvre adeptly across challenging landscapes, encompassing icy mountains, scorching deserts, and dense forests. The recent journey undertaken by three Stallion trucks showcased the vehicle’s mastery over these diverse terrains.

Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland expressed immense pride in the completion of the “Manzilka Safar” Stallion Drive, which coincides with the company’s 75-year milestone. This event serves as a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Army and the enduring partnership they share. The drive not only connected with esteemed veteran army officers but also embodied the gratitude and commitment towards safeguarding the nation.

Also Read Difference between Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP

Amandeep Singh, President LCV, International Operations, Defense & Power Solutions at Ashok Leyland, emphasised that the journey from Kanyakumari to Leh embodies qualities of resilience, strength, and unwavering dedication. This journey signifies not only Ashok Leyland’s 75 years of excellence but also the deep-rooted association with the Indian Army. The road traversed during this drive becomes a metaphor for progress and unity, highlighting the shared history and collective determination that drives both entities forward.

In attendance during this event were Amandeep Singh, President LCV, International Operations, Defense & Power Solutions, Ashok Leyland; Major General Manjeet Singh Mokha, SM, Chief of Staff HQ XIV Corps; and Major General Sarabjit Singh Bakshi, SM, General Officer Commanding, Leh Sub Area.