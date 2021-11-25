Ashok Leyland sets up team to work on alternative fuel tech

To enhance its presence in the alternate fuel space, ALL has planned a slew of products starting with CNG and LNG.

Hinduja flagship commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland (ALL) on Wednesday announced that as part of its green mobility initiatives, the company has put in place a strong team to focus exclusively on alternate fuel technology that uses low carbon. The company has also dedicated its existing testing facility in Hosur to exclusively focus on alternate fuels.

To enhance its presence in the alternate fuel space, ALL has planned a slew of products starting with CNG and LNG.

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, ALL said: “Future mobility is moving towards alternate fuel technology, and the Hosur testing facility dedicated today, managed by a talented and capable team will help drive ALL’s green mobility future.”

Powertrains currently are predominantly driven by IC (internal combustion) engines — gasoline & diesel. Over the next decade, alternative powertrains comprising battery electric, fuel cell electric will emerge, and ALL has dedicated teams focusing on the development of these future powertrains, said an ALL release.

N Saravanan, CTO, ALL, said, “On alternate fuel options we are already seeing a push for CNG and LNG, and expect other fuels such as methanol and hydrogen to start replacing fossil fuels. At ALL, we are working on the development of all the above alternate fuel technologies, while we continue to make our IC engines more efficient. We are committed to this path of sustainable mobility.”

The management of ALL last week had said the company is planning to launch two trucks in the compressed natural gas (CNG) version in the fourth quarter of the current financial year in the domestic market.

The Chennai-based company is also working on hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles, to focus on alternative fuels, in the interim while it will be looking at launching electric vehicles through its subsidiary, Switch Mobility, they had said.

