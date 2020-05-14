Ashok Leyland resumes operations: Company optimistic on PM’s package

According to SIAM, the CV industry had reported 32.40% degrowth in the just-ended 2020 financial year to 752,022 units (including LCVs) as compared to 11,12,405 units in the fiscal 2019.

By:Updated: May 14, 2020 10:10:56 AM

The massive thrust on self-reliance, along with focus on generating local demand and resurrecting local supply chains, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should provide enough impetus to kick start the economy. The commercial vehicle (CV) industry expects to stand for gain with the announcement of `20 lakh crore reforms-cum-stimulus package as announced by the PM, said Vipin Sondhi, managing director & CEO, Ashok Leyland. Announcing the commencement of production at the company’s plants across the country on Wednesday, Sondhi said the announcement of reforms-cum-stimulus to the tune of 10% of GDP, amounting to `20 lakh crore, had the potential to be sustainably beneficial to all sectors of the economy. Particularly, the CV industry will stand to gain as the economy starts to move again.

These measures are the need of the hour and, frankly, are more than expected given the limited fiscal room that was available, he added. He further said, “With the pride of ‘Make in India’ through quality, we look forward to a stronger, self-reliant India where everyone prospers.”According to SIAM, the CV industry had reported 32.40% degrowth in the just-ended 2020 financial year to 752,022 units (including LCVs) as compared to 11,12,405 units in the fiscal 2019. Ashok Leyland per se had reported degrowth of 37% to 125,253 units in fiscal 2020 against 197,366 units sold in fiscal 2019.

Meanwhile, “With the relaxation of the lockdown, we have resumed operations in all our plants across the country, after obtaining necessary approvals from the relevant authorities. In accordance with the stated guidelines, as given by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the relevant local authorities, we shall be ensuring all the necessary health and safety protocols in our facilities, for all stakeholders,” Sondhi said on Wednesday. “We will gradually ramp up production across facilities after taking into consideration the work in progress (WIP) that were on hold at the time of announcement of lockdown, the supply chain readiness after opening and, most importantly, the preparedness of the ancillary units to supply us critical components for sustained production of vehicles,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

No heavy discounts on cars after lockdown but better value offerings: Steffen Knapp, Volkswagen

No heavy discounts on cars after lockdown but better value offerings: Steffen Knapp, Volkswagen

GoMechanic launches 'COVID-19 Car Revival Package': Jumpstart, tyre care and more

GoMechanic launches 'COVID-19 Car Revival Package': Jumpstart, tyre care and more

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets costlier in India by this much: Check new prices!

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets costlier in India by this much: Check new prices!

How to buy Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and more online: Comprehensive sales platform explained

How to buy Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and more online: Comprehensive sales platform explained

Best time to buy the BS6 Honda City: Up to Rs 1 lakh discount on offer

Best time to buy the BS6 Honda City: Up to Rs 1 lakh discount on offer

Bridgestone India restarts tyre production at Indore, Pune: Ramp up to be phased

Bridgestone India restarts tyre production at Indore, Pune: Ramp up to be phased

TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named 'Ronin': Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named 'Ronin': Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

Renault India offering discounts of upto Rs 60,000 on BS6 Kwid, Triber and Duster

Renault India offering discounts of upto Rs 60,000 on BS6 Kwid, Triber and Duster

Hero Glamour BS6 prices increased: Honda SP125 rival costlier by this much

Hero Glamour BS6 prices increased: Honda SP125 rival costlier by this much

eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600

eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600

Nissan Sunny and Micra discontinued: Reasons and possible replacement

Nissan Sunny and Micra discontinued: Reasons and possible replacement

Toyota dealerships resume partial operations: 171 showrooms, 146 workshops now open

Toyota dealerships resume partial operations: 171 showrooms, 146 workshops now open

Maruti 800: Top five things that elevated India's first people's car to an iconic status

Maruti 800: Top five things that elevated India's first people's car to an iconic status