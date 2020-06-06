Ashok Leyland launches AVTR range of trucks with modular platform

Ashok Leyland has invested Rs 500 crore on the development of this modular platform that allows for swapping of modules to configure multiple products in a family of vehicles. That is the reason why the AVTR platform gives the customers a choice to customise their product as per their requirements,

By:Published: June 6, 2020 1:59:00 PM

This week Ashok Leyland, the commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer launched a new range of modular trucks, AVTR, with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology. The modular platform, the company said, is a first of its kind in the Indian CV industry with multiple options of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions and drivetrains on a single platform for the entire range of rigid trucks, tippers and tractors in the 18.5-tonne to 55-tonne category. The AVTR platform will replace all Ashok Leyland vehicles for the Indian market, and will be available in five engine options having a power range of 200hp to 360hp. The company has invested Rs 500 crore on the development of this platform. A modular platform allows for swapping of modules to configure multiple products in a family of vehicles. Therefore, the AVTR platform gives the customers a choice to customise their product as per their requirements, which, in turn, can help deliver better operational economics.

For the company, it would mean faster turnaround along with better market coverage owing to virtually millions of combinations, for any kind of customer. The modular platform, Ashok Leyland added, also provides improved safety and better comfort for drivers, higher reliability and enhanced durability. This platform has been tested for over 60 lakh km as well as through 30,000 hours of system testing.

Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “With the launch of AVTR, we have achieved the dual challenge of meeting the BS6 norms and development of a whole new platform. This gives us an edge not only in India, but also globally, with its potential to switch between right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive conditions.”

