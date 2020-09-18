Ashok Leyland gets order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

Procure Box has placed an order of 1,400 intermediate commercial vehicles (ICVs) for its fuel distribution business across 750 districts in the country. The order is for Ecomet model and will be executed in the next 5-6 months.

By:Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:46 AM

 

Hinduja flagship Ashok Leyland (ALL) has received a large order from a logistics start-up company, Procure Box. The company has placed an order of 1,400 intermediate commercial vehicles (ICVs) for its fuel distribution business across 750 districts in the country. The order is for Ecomet model and will be executed in the next 5-6 months. Anuj Kathuria, COO, ALL, said, “Over the last few years, Ashok Leyland has made significant efforts to increase its market share in the ICV segment and our efforts have given rich dividends. With this order, our orderbook for ICVs has enhanced significantly and is a testament to the reliability, durability and robustness of our vehicles. We have once again demonstrated in BS-VI era, that our customers have utmost faith in the brand to deliver vehicles of superior performance with our iGen6 technology, along with reliability, driver comfort and best in class features.” ALL had recently rolled out a new LCV platform code-named Phoenix and announced two variants out of it, for domestic and exports markets.

Raman Kandhari, founder and CEO, Procure Box, said, “At Procure Box, it’s very important to us to demonstrate our commitment to our customer with action of on time delivery, which is why we have tied up with the best product in the industry from Ashok Leyland. This order is a testimony of our commitment to offer the best services and thus create value for our customers.” With the addition of 1,400 new Ashok Leyland ICVs, the logistics start-up and its associates will become the top fuel bowsing and gas cylinder logistics company in the industry.

