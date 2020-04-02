Ashok Leyland extends warranty & free service: To assist drivers stranded on highways during lockdown

Under the en-Dhan fuel card scheme as part of the ServiceMandi initiative, Ashok Leyland has associated with HPCL to reach out to truck drivers who were stranded on the highways across the country to lend support.

Ashok Leyland has announced a set of measures to assist its customers and drivers during the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The manufacturer has announced an extension of free service and warranty on its products. Besides this, the company also intends to help out the truck drivers who were stranded on highways during the lockdown.

Warranty and free service extension on Ashok Leyland vehicles:

– All MHCV models – warranty/extended warranty period expiring between 15th March 2020 and 15th April 2020 shall be extended by two months.

– Free services due between 15th March 2020 and 15th April 2020 shall be extended by two months for availing the service.

– All LCV models – vehicles whose free service falls between 1st March 2020 and 15th April 2020, the same has been extended and can be availed up to 31st May 2020.

– Vehicles whose warranty would expire between 1st March 2020 and 30th April 2020 has been extended up to 31st May 2020.

– Extended warranty of vehicles, expiring between 15th March 2020 and 14th April 2020 has been extended up to 14th May 2020.

Ashok Leyland and HPCL formed a joint task force team that reached out to fleet owners, truck owners to understand and deliver the support their drivers might require during this lockdown period. Some wanted a safe parking space to protect their shipment, while others wanted access to basic groceries and cash.

HPCL offered safe parking in their petrol bunks for the stranded trucks. For those who wanted groceries, a basic hamper consisting of rice/atta, dal, and other basic necessities to cook food, mask, hand sanitisers, and soap was provided.

To those who needed cash, money was transferred quickly to the local HPCL bunk owner’s account, who in-turn withdrew the same and handed over to the drivers. In a span of four days, over 1300 drivers were supported.

