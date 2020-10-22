Ashok Leyland Boss LX, LE trucks launched: 7% higher mileage, 30% longer service interval

Both the commercial vehicles come with a 24x7 roadside assistance support, and a huge warranty of four years or four lakh kilometres, which is extendable to six years.

Ashok Leyland has introduced its BS6 range of trucks in the Indian market. The Ashok Leyland Boss LX and LE trucks with i-Gen6 technology will lead the offensive in the commercial vehicle segment. Both the vehicles will cater to the 11.1 tonne – 14.05-tonne gross vehicle weight segment. There will be choices ranging from high side deck, fixed side deck, drop side deck, cab chassis, container and tipper. Both the Boss LE as well as the LX trucks are priced starting from Rs 18 lakh, ex-Mumbai. The loading bay span of the vehicles, depending on the body style, will be from 14ft to 24ft. This platform allows the user to explore the vehicle for white goods, FMCG, auto parts, parcel, courier, poultry, reefer applications. Over the BS4 trucks, Ashok Leyland claims to have many enhancements.

These enhancements include five per cent lower service cost, up to seven per cent higher fuel economy, five per cent better tyre life and a 30 per cent longer service interval. The Boss range, Ashok Leyland says, will come with factory-fitted safety solutions as well as connected fleet i-Alert, remote diagnostics technology. Both the Boss LX and IE trucks come with a massive four lakh kilometres or four years warranty package. One can also extend it to six years by paying a small sum. A 48 hours restoration promise as well as four hours response time for roadside assistance are also being given to customers. Ashok Leyland has added Quick Accident Repair bays at workshops that will fix the vehicle real quick. More than 3,000+ customer service touchpoints are available and 24×7 roadside assistance too is provided.

Ashok Leyland recently launched the Bada Dost LCV. The commercial vehicle manufacturer is also planning to introduce an electric version of the Bada Dost soon. It is likely that this LCV will be in the Indian market in the next 18 months.

