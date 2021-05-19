Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

As a part of the 'Service Mandi' initiative, Ashok Leyland formed a task force for seamless transportation of oxygen and medical supplies across the country.

By:May 19, 2021 11:45 AM
Image used for representational purposes only

Considering the perilous times India is going through, it is understood that normalcy is still a way away and customers will miss out on due dates for their new vehicles’ free service or for warranty of their older ones. And hence, a lot of automotive companies in India are extending time periods of service and warranty so customers can avail of them once lockdown or partial lockdown is lifted in various states. Adding to this list of companies is Ashok Leyland which recently announced a slew of measures to assist its commercial vehicle customers during this tough time.

The company announced various measures such as extending emergency support to vehicles transporting COVID essentials, including oxygen across the country through a 24/7 helpline, among others.

The measures also include the continuation of contactless deliveries of spare parts in line with shifting customer preferences to ensure smooth functioning of the logistics and transportation services with the help of the Leykart Digital App.

This task force communicated via WhatsApp and proactively reached out to customers and oxygen manufacturers to provide any assistance possible through Service Mandi’s network of over 20,000 touchpoints across the country, it said.

Also, workshops are being operated with due protocols in consultation with local authorities across various states of India.

“We are working with all stakeholders while maintaining COVID appropriate behaviour, and through these comprehensive measures, we surely will rise through this pandemic together,” said Sivanesan, President and Head of Quality, Service, and Parts, Ashok Leyland.

