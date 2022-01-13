Ashok Leyland & Aidrivers to develop autonomous vehicles

Ashok Leyland (ALL) has joined hands with Aidrivers for a new collaboration to develop AI-enabled autonomous vehicles. The partners will work together to explore target markets and opportunities for cooperation.

Hinduja flagship commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland (ALL) has joined hands with Aidrivers, the global specialist in AI-enabled autonomous solutions, for a new collaboration to develop AI-enabled autonomous vehicles.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a long-term collaboration which will combine their specialist knowledge and experience to push forward together in this rapidly advancing field.

In the agreement, signed early in January 2022, Aidrivers will provide AI-enabled autonomous solutions and ALL will provide vehicle platforms. The partners will work together to explore target markets and opportunities for cooperation.

Aidrivers provides autonomous mobility solutions for industrial mobility automation which optimise clients’ business operations and enable the delivery of efficient and quality services.

ALL is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world. It has seven manufacturing plants in India, one in the UAE and one in the UK, and has a footprint across 50 countries.

N Saravanan, president and chief technology officer, ALL, said, “Ashok Leyland has a well-established record as a pioneer in the commercial vehicle sector, having developed many concepts that have become industry benchmarks and norms over the years. We are delighted to be collaborating with Aidrivers and look forward to working together to create and develop the innovative autonomous solutions that will drive the industry forward in the coming years.”

The agreement envisages the development of autonomous vehicles, industrial mobility equipment and other autonomous industrial automation solutions that can deliver significant value to fleet operators, logistics providers and others. As per the MoU, the companies will look for specific project opportunities, joint marketing and joint market access.

Rafiq Swash, founder and CEO of Aidrivers, said: “There are clear opportunities where the skills, resources, reputation and technical knowhow of both Aidrivers and Ashok Leyland can complement each other particularly in meeting the needs of industry for a sustainable future. We are excited about the possibilities and look forward to working together to create innovative, ground-breaking autonomous solutions for a range of industrial applications.”