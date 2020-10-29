All-electric Mahindra Treo Zor cargo three-wheeler launched: Price, range, warranty, availability and more

The newly launched Mahindra Treo Zor comes with a payload capacity of 550 kg and offers a claimed range of 125 km on a single full charge. The battery life of the vehicle is over 1.50 lakh km as claimed by the company. More details below.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd has announced the launch of the Treo Zor all-electric cargo three-wheeler in India. The vehicle has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi, net of FAME 2 and state subsidies). The Treo Zor, as the name suggests, is based on the company’s Treo platform and comes in three variants namely Pickup, Delivery Van and Flat Bed. The newly launched Treo Zor will be available at the company’s small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across India starting December 2020. The new Mahindra Treo Zor is claimed to offer savings of over Rs 60,000 per year compared to the existing diesel cargo three-wheelers and this is all thanks to its maintenance cost of just 40 paise per km. The IP67 rated electric motor on the vehicle offers a power output of 10.7 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 42 Nm.

Watch our video review of Omega Seiki Rage+ all-electric cargo three-wheeler:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, the vehicle comes with a payload capacity of 550 kg. The Treo Zor offers a claimed range of 125 km on a single full charge. The battery life of the vehicle is over 1.50 lakh km as claimed by the company. The battery on the Mahindra Treo Zor can be charged easily just like a mobile phone as you just need to plug it into a 15AMP socket. The vehicle offers ease of loading-unloading as well as it comes with a tray-loading height of 675 mm. Moreover, you get connected and efficient fleet management provision with NEMO Mobility Platform, all thanks to which you can remotely monitor range, speed, location and more of your vehicle.

Taking of prime features, the Mahindra Treo Zor comes with a telematics unit and GPS along with multiple driving modes namely FNR (Forward, Neutral, Reverse), Economy and Boost. In addition, the vehicle gets a lockable glove box along with a 15-amp off-board charger, hazard lights and a reverse buzzer as well. The electric cargo three-wheeler comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km and can be serviced through the company’s service network of 140+ dealerships across India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.