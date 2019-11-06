Zoomcar’s electric vehicle fleet covers 1 crore km in India: 10,000 EVs by 2021

Zoomcar, in an official statement today, has announced that its fleet of electric vehicles has covered more than 1 crore kms in the last quarter. The self-drive mobility platform currently has more than 500 electric vehicles in its fleet. The company says that this is the largest electric shared mobility fleet in the country. Zoomcar says that within the next year, it plans to add 1,000 additional electric vehicles to its fleet. Not only this, but it aims at increasing this number to 10,000 by 2021.

Zoomcar says that one of the main reasons why people are sceptical about buying an electric car is that they do not understand its workings or the technology behind it. Electric vehicles can play a big role in reducing carbon pollution and improving the air quality. Even if EVs were charged with 100% coal power, the overall pollution levels would still reduce by close to 25%. The emission from 1 car to an Electric Vehicle is in the ratio of 18:1, India can cumulatively save up to 1.5 gigatonnes of CO2 through 2035 if sharing and vehicle electrification is promoted. Electric vehicles, on an average, are 75-80 per cent cheaper, if we factor in fueling and maintenance aspect.

"Over the past seven years, we have been transforming urban mobility across emerging economies." said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar. “We are thrilled to bring innovative, green mobility solutions to the people and our recent milestone of covering over 1 crore kms in the last quarter is testament to our endeavour in promoting a clean environment. At Zoomcar, we have always empowered our customers with better mobility alternatives and will continue doing so at scale with new announcements on several additional EV offerings in the coming months”