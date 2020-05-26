Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Zoomcar is offering a 100% discount (flat 50% off on initial booking amount and 50% cashback) on all short-term rental bookings made starting from 26th–29th May.

By:Updated: May 26, 2020 1:15:53 PM

After the new guidelines were rolled out by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for easing the restrictions for lockdown 4.0, Zoomcar has resumed operations in 35 cities across multiple states. The subscription-based car leasing company today announced its ‘Zoom to Atmanirbharta’ campaign. Keeping the importance of continuation of social distancing in mind, Zoomcar says the campaign will make personal mobility safe, convenient, and affordable.

Zoomcar is offering a 100% discount (flat 50% off on initial booking amount and 50% cashback) on all short-term rental bookings made starting from 26th–29th May. Customers can now book for the travel period starting from 01 June onwards using the code ZAN100. Additionally, free rescheduling for all bookings will be applied indefinitely. Customers who require cars for a longer duration can choose to subscribe for 1, 3 and 6 months.

The need for personal mobility solutions has become more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency. Zoomcar vehicles will be sanitised thoroughly after every single use to ensure the safety of passengers. Strictly abiding by the government rules and regulations, Zoomcar will continue to update the customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions as further clarity emerges, Greg Moran, CEO &Co-Founder, Zoomcar, said.

The company has also come up with a curated offering for its customers to ensure that customers have access to an affordable and sanitised personal cars for all their travel and commute requirements, he added.

Zoomcar has resumed normal operations in the South and East Zones, including cities like Bangalore, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Calicut, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Bhubaneswar to name a few. In select cities like Mysore and North and West Zones, cars will only be available from 7 am to 7 pm.

Keeping customer safety on priority, Zoomcar has ramped up its efforts to sanitise its cars after every trip. Zoomcar is also leveraging technology such as AI and IoT to offer its customers a 100% keyless access to cars and facilitate contactless car pickups and drop-offs across all its locations.

