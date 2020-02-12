Zoomcar offering 100% off in its new sale: Here’s how to avail the same!

Zoomcar is celebrating its 7th Anniversary and has barely left any stone unturned to delight its customers. Under its new ‘Self Drive Spectacle’ Sale, Zoomcar is giving 100% OFF (flat 50% off on initial booking amount and 50% cashback in the form of Zoom credits) on all self-drive bookings made on 13th, 14th and 15th February 2020 for a travel period between 21st February and 10th August 2020. Which means users get the ride for FREE!

Customers get to avail the offer with ZERO Cancellation charges! Which basically immunes them against any kind of loss for advance booking for any period between 21st February and 10th August 2020 but then cancel it owing to change of plans. Customers who are a part of the SUPERMILERS club will have exclusive early access to the sale from 6:00 pm onwards on the 12th of February. Zoomcar customers will be able to avail a flat discount of 50% on their initial booking and an additional 50% cashback in the form of Zoom credits. The Zoom credits will be disbursed into the customers’ account within 7 days of their respective trip completion.

Apart from Zoomcar's gigantic offer, Free Flight Vouchers from Wego and Experiential Holiday Vouchers for 10 lucky couples from Sterling are up for grabs! Not only that, Growfitter is also offering a free 3 Month FIT KIT Membership + Fitness Kit worth Rs.15000 for 20 lucky winners.

Commenting on the anniversary, Greg Moran, Founder & CEO, Zoomcar, said, “Over the past seven years, Zoomcar has been transforming urban mobility in India. It is now India’s third-largest automobile player in terms of volume moved and is also serving as a critical player in the nation’s transition towards e-mobility. So, this young, dynamic, and rapidly rising platform’s birthday needs to be celebrated with equal revelry. This journey wouldn't have been possible without our esteemed customers and we are offering a Self-Drive Spectacle in the form of a special anniversary sale to commemorate 7 years on the road”