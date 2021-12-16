Zoomcar now lets owners share their personal cars on its platform: Service launched in 8 cities

At present, Zoomcar offers individual vehicle owners a joining bonus of Rs 10,000 along with additional incentives tied to high quality host ratings on the platform.

Car sharing and subscription platform Zoomcar today announced the official launch of its vehicle host program, thereby allowing individual vehicle owners to share their personal car onto the Zoomcar platform. With over 5,000 cars already on the platform across eight cities, the company expects to grow the platform to over 50,000 cars and 100 cities within the next 12 months.

The company states that India currently possesses one of the lowest private car utilisation rates in the world. Through its host program, Zoomcar seeks to transform this idle vehicle capacity to create better utilisation. Consequently, the company expects this program at scale to dramatically reduce on-road congestion and urban air pollution.

Regarding the core product, the host program ensures a simple process, starting from a free vehicle sign up, to obtaining a complimentary car health checkup at the time of onboarding. Post these two steps, the car is ready to list on the platform and earn income for the owner.

The host program provides the vehicle owner with total flexibility to share whenever it’s most convenient. To further simplify the car sharing process, Zoomcar directly credits earnings on a near real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s bank account.

At present, Zoomcar offers individual vehicle owners a joining bonus of Rs 10,000 along with additional incentives tied to high quality host ratings on the platform. Zoomcar also offers enhanced incentives for the host’s initial time on the marketplace.

“At Zoomcar, our mission is to democratize car access across the world’s high growth urban centers. India will remain our largest market for the indefinite future and our new host program is just another example of our commitment to creating localized solutions to address pressing challenges linked to urban mobility in India,” Greg Moran, CEO & Co Founder Zoomcar, said.