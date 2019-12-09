How to get complete refund on Zoomcar bookings if your vehicle malfunctions

Zoomcar, India’s leading self-drive shared mobility platform is leaving no stone unturned in extending a seamless and superlative experience to its customers. While Zoomcar already boasts industry leading reliability metrics, the company is not stopping there. In an attempt to further raise the bar on this best-in class, frictionless customer experience, Zoomcar will now guarantee a vehicle for all bookings or the company will provide a full refund of the booking amount, with an additional cashback worth up to Rs 10,000 in the form of credits.

As an example of its customer centricity, Zoomcar operates a best-in-breed inventory management system that allows the company to exercise extreme flexibility when it comes to allocating bookings and taking care of all operational scenarios. This intelligent inventory system runs a real-time check on all cars to estimate time taken for them to return to their drop-off point, with real-time traffic and road conditions factored into consideration. In case of estimated delays, upcoming bookings are automatically relocated to the nearest car available. It also alerts both the customers and internal service team to ensure a fully closed loop process. In case the exact car booked by the customer is unavailable, alternate cars are suggested to best suit customers’ preferences. This way, the customer’s experience isn’t impaired.

To ensure the best services to its customers, Zoomcar also possesses a team of 1,000 + on-ground logistics specialists who are armed with custom cleaning and maintenance inspection kits who ensure every car is thoroughly inspected before every booking. As a compliment to these efforts, the company also ensures that each car is equipped with its trademark new fragrance, Accelerate by Zoomcar. This helps to ensure a thoroughly standardised experience to each customer. Additionally, in case of a vehicle mechanical issue in trip, Zoomcar will provide Rs 5,000 per day for alternative accommodation and Rs 5,000 credits, no questions asked.

“For Zoomcar, customer obsession is deeply rooted in our DNA” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar. “Our number one priority will always be to create the most seamless, frictionless, user-friendly self-drive experience on the planet. We follow the strictest guidelines to meet the diverse needs of our customers and address any challenges that they may face along their self-drive journey. With an ironclad car fulfilment guarantee or the receipt of refunds and substantial cashbacks, we hope to redefine the paradigm of an amazing self-drive experience in India.”