Zomato, BioD Energy to convert used-cooking oil into biodiesel!

Zomato and BioD Energy have joined hands to convert used-cooking oil into biodiesel. This partnership will see Zomato using its mass reach to collect oil from restaurants while BioD is going to convert the same into biodiesel at its plant in Bawal Haryana. The companies aim at collecting a total of 1000 MT of used cooking oil every month by March 2020. On the other hand, BioD Energy is aiming at converting a production of 3000 tonnes per month of biodiesel by the end of this year.

This partnership is going to help the restaurant ecosystem in the disposal of used cooking oil, an important step which in most circumstances, is either ignored or carried out in an unsustainable way. FSSAI has recently mandated that Food Business Operators who are consuming more than 50 litres of oil per day for frying must stop re-suing the oil more than three times.

Speaking on the partnership, Shiva Vig, Group CEO, BioD Energy, said “We have collected over a million litres of UCO in the past three years. Through this partnership, we will be able to solve for the primary leg of the process - organised collection and use our conversion facilities at scale (capacity to convert 3000 metric tonnes per month). With our government exploring new vistas for greener fuels by 2030, it is about time bio-diesel gets adequate attention. Here, bio-diesel can spearhead the drive given that vehicles can run on the same engine with almost the same mileage but at a much lesser cost.”

“Our long term vision ‘better food for more people’ empowers us to participate in the right things, one of which is improving the quality of food for everyone. FSSAI’s initiative for Repurposed Used Cooking Oil and the government’s goals for bio-diesel production inspired us to employ our supply chain strength and presence in 500+ Indian cities to bring scale in the picture. BioD’s conversion capabilities paired with their strong presence in North India will be monumental in driving this initiative towards the right disposal of used oil leading to safer food, cleaner fuel, and greener environment”, added, Ritesh Khera, VP- Sustainability, Zomato.