ZF eAMT: New transmission technology for small vehicles, right for India

ZF has developed a new concept for the hybridization of front-wheel-drive vehicles by integrating its electric axle drive system (eVD) and an automated manual transmission (AMT) into one system. The eAMT system includes a transmission actuator and the electric rear axle that operate together in synch, which results in the eAMT concept no longer experiencing tractive force interruption. The electric motor bridges the gap in accelerative force of the AMT due to its design. In addition to the hybrid functions of electric drive, recuperation and boost, eAMT also features electric all-wheel drive.

ZF software regulates the networking and coordination of the internal combustion engine, electric motor and automated transmission. This eAMT operating mode is particularly suitable for urban driving, creep mode in traffic jams as well as maneuvering and parking in general.

The greatest challenge in hybridization of small to compact vehicles with front-wheel-drive is the lack of space for installation and the additional costs and development effort.

“With eAMT, ZF has developed a full-fledged plug-in hybrid drive for front-transverse vehicles. This increases flexibility for vehicle manufacturers. They can use existing platforms to implement conventional drives or plug-in hybrids,” explains Norman Schmidt-Winkel, functional developer of electric drives at ZF.

The ZF concept integrates an automated manual transmission and an electric axle drive system on the rear axle into one unit. In some vehicle classes, automatic transmissions are out of the question for reasons of weight, space or cost. In this scenario, the automation of manual transmissions is a great way to significantly increase comfort and efficiency for drivers, as they don’t need to actuate the clutch or change gears.

ZF claims that the additional electric drive and intelligent drive management combined make eAMT’s shift comfort and performance almost at par with more costly torque-converter or dual clutch transmissions.

As soon as the AMT disengages in order to engage a new gear, there is a tractive force interruption. This is normal for automated manual transmissions due to their design. With its Traction Torque Support function, the new eAMT almost completely compensates for this short break in accelerative force.