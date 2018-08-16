Your favourite Mercedes-Benz will soon be costlier: Here’s how much

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced that its entire model range in India will see a price increase of 4 percent and this will be applicable starting September 1st, 2018. The company has stated that factors like rising input costs and increasing inflation along with an upward moving forex rate to be the key reasons that have been exerting pressure on the overall operations of the company. The brand further added that while the Indian Rupee has depreciated by more than 5 percent against Euro in last 8 months, the Repo rate has gone up by 0.5% in the last couple of months. The combination of all these factors led the company to upwardly revise the prices of its entire model range and the retail finance rates. While exact figures haven't been released, an increase of 4% on a car costing Rs 40 lakh should translate into an increase of around Rs 1.6 lakh.

Commenting the new prices of Mercedes-Benz car range in India, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said that as the leading luxury automobile maker in India, the company has been working on offering the best products and industry benchmark service and ownership experience to its customers. The said philosophy has helped the company in maintaining a steady price positioning over the last few months. However, a steady rise in input costs against an unfavourable forex rate and high inflationary cost have put an impact significantly in the recent past. The company has been watching this trend cautiously and has avoided any price changes in the past.

However, keeping in mind the rapid depreciation of the rupee against the major currencies in last few days, Mercedes-Benz India was left with fewer options and hence, it made necessary price adjustments to its product range at the moment. Mercedes-Benz also offers multiple finance schemes to the customers and these now make more sense with the rising prices. The company's STAR Supersonic scheme provides fast loan approval to the prospective buyers of Mercedes-Benz cars in just 30 minutes. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz STAR Agility offers 35 to 40% lower EMI than regular finance products and hence, enhances the flexibility of owning a Mercedes-Benz.