Your favourite Beemer now a few clicks away! BMW launches online sales in India

BMW has just launched its online sales in India. The new BMW Online Sales Channel enables customers to select and purchase their favourite BMW car online. With just a few clicks, prospective BMW customers can compare specifications, build their own BMW virtually in the car configurator, view suitable financing options, payment methods and also get an instant consultation before finalising the purchase. The service is available 24x7. BMW India’s Online Sales Channel will allow customers to browse all products, choose a preferred dealership and even book a test drive online. Customers can also avail personalised online support via chat and messaging functions. In addition to products, multiple financial solutions can also be reviewed online that can be customised as per individual requirements. At each stage of the buying process, customers are aware of the real-time status, from the comfort of their home. BMW online sales channel can be visited at https://shop.bmw.in/

BMW Online Sales Channel also offers the company and its dealer partners additional opportunities to reach out to potential customers. It is designed to enable sales journey connecting customers with relevant products and dealers. Though the buying process is entirely online, the dealer remains at the center of the process and drives it entirely. The platform seamlessly integrates the BMW India website, CRM systems, sales channel and website configurator.

Commenting on the launch of BMW Online sales channel in India, Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India said that Digitalisation will be a key differentiator in the industry and will become an increasingly important retail channel in the future. BMW is pioneering the futuristic path of automotive retail in India that will go beyond physical boundaries and appeal to fans in the digital world. He added that BMW is the first luxury automotive manufacturer in India to offer an end-to-end digital sales solution for the entire product range. With this, our customers will have greater independence and flexibility in choosing the purchase process. He concluded by saying that BMW Group has always been a customer-centric brand and today, a new milestone is being added to BMW India’s fascinating story.