Younger buyers, SUVs drive India’s luxury used-car market

India’s pre-owned luxury car market sees strong growth as younger buyers opt for used SUVs. Driven by Spinny and Big Boy Toyz, demand surges for BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and pre-owned luxury EVs. Explore key trends, price bands, and festive forecasts.

The domestic pre-owned luxury car market is seeing a shift in its customer base, with younger buyers increasingly using used cars as a preferred route into the premium segment. SUVs continue to dominate demand, while buyers are becoming more selective about vehicle age, condition, service history and ownership costs.

The trend is visible across organised and independent luxury used-car platforms. Spinny’s luxury car deliveries grew 21% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, while its average selling price rose 25%, indicating growing demand for higher-value vehicles.

“The average pre-owned luxury buyer is now estimated to be around 35-40 years old,” said Hanish Yadav, senior vice president, Spinny. He said rising aspirations and increasing prices of new luxury cars are encouraging customers to consider pre-owned vehicles as a more attractive entry point.

SUVs remain the most sought-after body style, with buyers increasingly looking for vehicles that offer space, performance, comfort and everyday usability. Faizal Lakhani of Shaman used cars said SUVs continue to dominate demand, with diesel vehicles preferred over petrol. The ₹15-30 lakh price band remains a sweet spot for luxury used-car buyers, while Mercedes-Benz and BMW are among the preferred brands.

Jatin Ahuja, founder and managing director, Big Boy Toyz, said customers are increasingly choosing larger and better-equipped vehicles within similar budgets. Popular models include the Mercedes-Benz GLC, GLE and GLS, along with the BMW X1, X3 and X5. Big Boy Toyz, meanwhile, sees strong demand for larger luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS, BMW X5 and X7, Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Sport, and Porsche Cayenne.

Also, the market is also becoming more value-conscious. Buyers are paying closer attention to the age of a vehicle, service history, warranty, ownership costs, specifications and resale potential, Ahuja said.

Additionally, pre-owned luxury EVs are beginning to attract interest as comparatively higher depreciation makes relatively new electric models more accessible. However, battery health, warranty coverage, replacement costs, range and residual values remain key concerns, according to pre-owned dealers.

Spinny said it is seeing unmet demand for quality pre-owned luxury EVs, although supply remains constrained. It is also developing battery diagnostics covering State of Health, usable capacity and degradation. Shaman, however, said luxury used EVs have yet to gain significant traction, particularly because older EVs offer shorter range and face warranty concerns.

The festive season which has just commenced, could provide another boost. Shaman expects demand to pick up during Navratri and Dussehra, although it expects full-year growth to remain flat or marginal.

On the other hand, Big Boy Toyz expects healthy demand through Diwali, particularly for well-maintained luxury SUVs. Spinny expects October-December growth of around 30% compared with June-September.

The broader market is also becoming more organised for used cars at all price points, with better financing, documentation and after-sales support helping pre-owned luxury cars gain credibility among younger buyers.