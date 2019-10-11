Don’t scrap that classic car, instead get it electrified: Here is how

Its a common thought around the world-over that older cars emit more pollutants than the newer ones which have a catalytic converter and what not. This has lead to many a classic car lovers fighting with the system to keep their automobiles on the road. In India, the general rule is one can re-register their car after the initial 15 years are over. Thereafter, one has to go to the RTO and get the car's registration extended for another five years. That it is irritating as well as time consuming is another thing. A classic car restorer from England has a solution for this.

" Lunaz takes a history we all love and gives it a bright future. We are innovating to create cars that are usable, dynamic and stand as the ultimate drivers’ classics.”, says David Lorenz, the founder. It is this very idea which sparked the desire in him to start the company in 2018. David owns a vintage Jaguar XK120 while the company's name is inspired from that of his daughter's (Luna). He wants his daughter to be able to drive the Jaguar when she gets a driving license.

David says that they start with an exhaustive check up of the car that is to be restored. This includes weight distribution, that is a key part of electric powertrains, of the original car. This helps David and team to prep the car for an electric powertrain as well as see if the chassis will be able to take it or not. The ICE engine (sob!) is removed and the chassis is made ready for electrification. CAD models are then created by the design team engineers. The bare metal shell of the car is treated by coach restorers who even iron out imperfections by hand first. Lunaz engineers then take over and add an airconditioning system as well as heating solutions. The fuel filler cap is used as the charging port. All the battery charging terminals as well as wiring is redone and then the process of uprating suspension, brakes as well as steering is done. A stringent testing of these is done before fitting on the electric motor as well as battery.

Before the final fitting of battery and electric motor, the vehicle is again handed over to the designers who take care of the modern day aids like navigation, Bluetooth, WiFi as well as the infotainment system. The company is close-lipped about their vehicle's electric powertrain. However, the founder's Jag XK does give some insights. It is fitted with an 80kWh electric battery pack. It also has fast charging as well as regenerative braking. There are two electric motors and their combined output is 375hp and 700Nm. A Rolls Royce Phantom V too is being prepped alongside the Jaguar. It is fitted with a bigger 120kWh battery pack. Lunaz says that the Jag is in the final stages of testing and is being subjected to rough road tests too.

Sounds like a good deal, eh! However, the cost is going to be a steep one. Lunaz will charge classic car connoisseurs a price of Rs 3.6 crore for the restoration and electrification. If money is no matter, then this process will ensure that your classic car will still be roadworthy and wouldn't be guilty of spewing fumes as well. The company will start taking orders from November on their website. However, if this will be legal in the Indian market remains to be seen!