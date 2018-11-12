You can soon set up EV charging stations for commercial use: Infra policy for electric vehicles in works

The Ministry of Power, Government of India is in its final stages to roll out a new Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure policy that will allow individuals to set up charging stations for commercial use to boost electric mobility in India. R K Singh, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister said that the current policy for Electric vehicle infrastructure that includes setting up of charging infrastructure is in works and currently being circulated with various government departments and ministries for comments. He further said that everybody is free to set up EV charging stations in the country for personal and commercial use with the need of any license.

India is aligned with the global shift towards electric vehicles and various Government ministries are looking at rolling out EV policy to boost the EV ecosystem in India. The country intends to have 30% of its total vehicles by EVs by 2030 as it aims at reducing air-pollution, emissions and its oil import bill. The Ministry of Power is also extending the 12000 MW hybrid auction for wind and solar energy. "The tariff ceiling has been increased to Rs 2.70 per unit. We are extending it because we have increased the ceiling price," Singh added as per a PTI report.

Promotion of clean energy is important for the government. India has set up a target of having 175 GW of clean energy, including 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind energy, by 2022. The minister said India has 72 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, while 20 GW is under various stages of implementation and 27 GW is being bid out.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Oil and the Ministry of Power are currently in talks to set up EV charging stations at petrol pumps. To support investments in new, innovative and scalable business models, the EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) also signed an agreement for a Global Environment Facility (GEF) for grant of USD 13 million to establish an Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund (EERF).

EESL and GAIL too have signed MoU to develop natural gas-based cogeneration and trigeneration projects in Commercial & Industrial Sectors. This agreement is set to benefit industries such as hotels, hospitals, airports, commercial malls, commercial/ government buildings, integrated residential complexes, educational institutions, data center, among others, with the advantages of combined heat & power technology.